“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Premieres To No. 1 Scores; “Backstreet Rookie” Enjoys Rise For 2nd Episode

The battle over weekend drama scores is heating up!

On June 20, tvN’s new romance drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premiered to a promising begin. In line with Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of the brand new drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Website positioning Ye Ji scored a median nationwide score of 6.1 % and a peak of seven.zero %, taking first place in its time slot throughout all cable channels.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median of 4.three % and a peak of 5.1 %. The brand new drama carried out significantly properly with feminine viewers of their forties, amongst whom it scored a formidable peak score of 10.6 % for its premiere.

In the meantime, SBS’s new romantic comedy “Backstreet Rookie” loved a slight improve in viewership for its second episode. The June 20 broadcast of the drama scored common nationwide scores of three.7 % and 6.eight % for its two components.

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday nights, scoring common nationwide scores of 23.1 % and 28.eight % for its two components.

TV Chosun’s “King Maker: The Change of Future” scored a median nationwide score of 4.9 %, marking a slight rise in viewership from its earlier episode, whereas OCN’s “Crew Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” trailed with a median score of two.eight % for the night.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

Try the most recent episode of “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…the most recent episode of “King Maker: The Change of Future” right here…

Watch Now

…and the most recent episode of “Crew Bulldog: Off-Obligation Investigation” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)