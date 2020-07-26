“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Previews New Conflict Between Kim Soo Hyun And Oh Jung Se

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has revealed new stills of yet one more battle between Kim Soo Hyun and Oh Jung Se, who play the brothers Moon Kang Tae and Moon Sang Tae within the drama.

Final week, Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se), after listening to rumors that Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) and Go Moon Younger (Search engine optimization Ye Ji) have been going to get married, lashed out at Moon Kang Tae in concern of abandonment and expressed the harm that he had been harboring after the incident on the frozen river after they have been youngsters.

The brothers finally made up, however within the stills for the upcoming episode, we see the 2 in battle as soon as once more, with Sang Tae holding up a piggy financial institution as if to throw it, after which laying down along with his again turned to his youthful brother, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to what has come between Kang Tae and Sang Tae this time.

Furthermore, the tip of the earlier episode confirmed Park Okay Ran (performed by Kang Ji Eun), a affected person on the hospital, leaving the power and going to Go Moon Younger’s house, singing blissful birthday as Go Moon Younger opens the door. Moon Kang Tae, who hears that Park Okay Ran has escaped, rushes to search out Go Moon Younger. Because the drama has dropped hints that Park Okay Ran could also be Go Moon Younger’s mom, who is presumed lifeless, viewers are trying ahead to the 2 characters’ reunion within the coming episode.

The following episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs July 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, catch Oh Jung Se within the movie “Swing Youngsters,” starring EXO’s D.O.:

