“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final Week; “As soon as Once more” Breaks Past 35 Percent To All-Time High

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has smashed its personal private scores document!

On August 2, “As soon as Once more” continued to show its recognition by reaching its highest viewership scores so far. In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the hit drama scored common nationwide scores of 32.1 p.c and 35.6 p.c for its two elements, breaking previous the 35 p.c mark for the very first time.

In the meantime, with simply two episodes left to go, tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is heading into its closing week on a scores enhance. The most recent episode of the romance drama scored a median nationwide score of 5.9 p.c and a peak of 6.three p.c, marking a modest rise in viewership from its earlier episode the evening earlier than.

Lastly, OCN’s “Prepare” scored a median nationwide score of 1.three p.c for the evening.

Did you tune in to any of those dramas? Share your ideas with us within the feedback beneath!

Try the newest episode of “As soon as Once more” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and the newest episode of “Prepare” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)