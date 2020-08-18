“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Screenwriter Praises Solid, Picks Best Scenes, And More

The author of tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has shared some remaining ideas upon the drama’s conclusion!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premiered on June 20 and instructed the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Search engine marketing Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction. The ultimate episode aired on August 9.

Within the interview, author Jo Yong first thanked the viewers, the director, the forged, and employees members for his or her arduous work. She then talked about how she’s been reacting to the drama’s reputation.

“I don’t know if the drama’s reputation has hit me but,” Jo Yong stated. “I didn’t precisely have an opportunity to expertise it. I’ve been so busy packing all my issues that I haven’t had the time to take a look at the reactions. I solely heard that the drama is well-liked abroad on Netflix, so I felt relieved. Drama followers gifted me with a fountain pen, and I used to be so grateful I virtually cried.”

She added, “In the drama, the fountain pen was used as a lethal weapon… I wished to say that I’ll treasure this present endlessly with gratitude, understanding that it’s one thing I’ll use with utmost dedication sooner or later.”

Jo Yong talked about what sort of message she wished to painting by way of the drama. “I’ve learn someplace that even somebody who doesn’t expertise many feelings can really feel loneliness,” she defined. “The message is that if it’s human nature to seek for any type of heat that may heal loneliness, one ought to by no means ignore the hand that is reaching out for that sense of heat, whether or not it’s as a result of they’re lonely, they need to be cured, or they’re changing into an grownup.”

She continued, “I wished to relay that message by way of the drama’s characters, who heal and develop by way of one another’s heat.”

Jo Yong praised the actors for his or her spectacular efficiency. She stated, “The three actors who portrayed Kang Tae, Sang Tae, and Moon Younger all did an ideal job changing into their characters, they usually actually did have implausible chemistry. It’s to the purpose the place I can’t think about Kang Tae as somebody apart from Kim Soo Hyun.”

She then selected Kim Soo Hyun’s most memorable scene. “I don’t suppose I’ll ever have the ability to overlook the scene on the finish of the ninth episode the place Kang Tae apologizes and breaks down crying. It was a scene that was painful even to write down, and once I watched it, it was much more painful to the purpose that I virtually panicked.” Jo Yong then stated that she was touched by the extent of versatility that the actors had been capable of present by way of the drama.

Jo Yong had nothing however reward for Oh Jung Se as properly. She stated, “I used to be very cautious and fearful as a result of Sang Tae ought to not create misunderstandings or stereotypes about autism. I personally started to respect Oh Jung Se as an individual after seeing him sincerely do his finest to first perceive these identified with autism spectrum dysfunction and to get shut with them.”

She continued, “Via that course of, Oh Jung Se turned Sang Tae, and Sang Tae turned Oh Jung Se.” Jo Yong then named the scene the place he learn his storybook in entrance of his mom’s tree within the remaining episode as his finest. She revealed that she cried rather a lot at that second and knew that Oh Jung Se made the suitable artistic choices.

Jo Yong additionally talked about Search engine marketing Ye Ji’s efficiency. “Moon Younger is a personality the place the actress particularly goes by way of a number of emotional hardships, however Search engine marketing Ye Ji introduced Moon Younger to life by way of her distinctive charisma and lovable charms,” she stated.

Jo Yong selected Search engine marketing Ye Ji’s finest scene because the one on the finish of the sixth episode, the place Moon Younger desires of her mom and finally ends up crying within the arms of Kang Tae. “I received goosebumps all the time,” Jo Yong stated. “It was the perfect efficiency. Search engine marketing Ye Ji received a number of consideration for her magnificence, however I feel her actual attraction is the loveliness inside her low voice.”

Jo Yong continued to call a few of her most favourite scenes. “I appreciated all of the scenes the place Kang Tae, Moon Younger, and Sang Tae had been bickering,” she started. “Out of these, I actually love the sequence the place Kang Tae desires about Sang Tae as a daily worker who all of a sudden seems in between Kang Tae and Moon Younger, who’re carrying college uniforms.” Jo Yong defined that she beloved how Sang Tae realized at that second that his youthful brother is pleased when he’s with Moon Younger and the way Sang Tae then welcomed Moon Younger into their household.

Jo Yong defined the character Park Haeng Ja (Jang Younger Nam) as properly. “I wanted a personality with the duality to sympathize with everybody’s ache however to truly ridicule them for being weak,” she stated. Jo Yong went on to explain how she wished to painting that the villains are literally not as sturdy as they first seem.

She continued, “We thought that because the villains in fairy tales at all times go away defeated, the villains in our drama, which could possibly be thought of an important fairy story about progress, ought to go away in that very same method. I wished to place an emphasis on the concept that when the ‘weak’ ones unite and discover the braveness to sq. up in opposition to the villain, that darkish shadow that when appeared so giant may be defeated in a single blow. I wished to naturally convey that message about braveness within the final story.”

To conclude, Jo Yong stated, “It’s a drama that’s heat like the warmth between individuals. I hope that viewers will bear in mind the drama as one which — though it’s a bit unfamiliar and unusual — warms part of your coronary heart after watching it.”

