“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Shares A Glimpse Into Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji’s High School Years

tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” will likely be taking viewers again to the previous as Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji remodel into highschool college students.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent persona dysfunction. The romantic comedy reveals the love story that takes between them as they heal one another’s scars.

The drama has launched new stills displaying Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger sporting college uniforms. It’s of particular curiosity to viewers as the 2 characters’ highschool years have by no means been proven earlier than. The 2 are seen dealing with one another as Moon Kang Tae’s finest good friend Jo Jae Soo (Kang Ki Doong) seems on.

Why Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger are taking viewers again to the previous once they have been nonetheless college students in highschool, and what this implies for the way forward for the pair will likely be revealed within the upcoming episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” which can air on July 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

