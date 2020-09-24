“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Star Oh Jung Se Talks About Recent String Of Hits + Ups And Downs Of His Career

In a current interview and pictorial for Attract Korea journal, “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” star Oh Jung Se opened up concerning the highs and lows of his performing profession.

Oh Jung Se, who not too long ago moved viewers together with his efficiency as Kim Soo Hyun‘s brother in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” has loved a powerful streak of hits over the previous couple of years. Along with the favored tvN drama, he additionally not too long ago made his mark within the record-breaking field workplace smash hit “Excessive Job,” KBS’s “When the Camellia Blooms,” SBS’s “Range League,” JTBC’s “The Good Detective,” and extra.

Whereas discussing his blossoming profession, the actor spoke humbly about his ardour for his work, explaining that he hasn’t all the time been so lucky when it comes to his roles.

Trying again on the harder instances in his journey, Oh Jung Se remarked, “Truthfully, I used to be actually blissful even after I solely had bit components. And after I didn’t have a mission for 3 years, although I used to be struggling to outlive, I additionally had a whole lot of enjoyable throughout that point.”

“I’ve performed initiatives that made me upset, disappointing initiatives, and dramas that earned 0 % rankings,” he continued, “however today, each mission I do has been receiving a whole lot of love. I’m grateful, and I’m actually having fun with it.”

“Nevertheless,” he added modestly, “this isn’t as a result of I did a very good job or something. I feel actor Oh Jung Se is simply having fun with some good luck proper now. In some unspecified time in the future, this luck will in all probability fade too. However I’d nonetheless prefer to be an actor who doesn’t let that get him down.”

