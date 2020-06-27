“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Teases The Beginning Of A Unique Romance Between Kim Soo Hyun And Seo Ye Ji

tvN’s “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has revealed new stills from the upcoming episode.

The drama tells the story of Moon Kang Tae, a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward who doesn’t have time for love (performed by Kim Soo Hyun), and Go Moon Younger, a profitable youngsters’s e book creator who suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and has by no means identified love (performed by Seo Ye Ji). After assembly each other, the 2 slowly start to heal one another’s emotional wounds.

Within the new stills, Go Moon Younger makes a shock look as a literature teacher on the psychiatric hospital the place Moon Kang Tae works. Go Moon Younger will get up in Moon Kang Tae’s area as he seems again, seemingly unamused.

The psychiatric hospital is situated in Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Younger’s hometown, a spot that holds traumatic reminiscences for them each.

Chief producer So Jae Hyun of the drama stated, “The metropolis of Sungjin, which goes to be the setting of the drama from right here on out, is the place this story started, and it’s the place that’s holding the pains of Moon Kang Tae’s and Go Moon Younger’s pasts. Please tune in to see how the 2 characters face their wounds and develop. Although it might be a bit of bizarre, the drama’s distinctive fashion of romance is about to start, so please look ahead to it.”

The subsequent episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs June 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

