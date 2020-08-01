“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” To Delve Into Seo Ye Ji’s Painful Past And Follow The Task She Sets For Oh Jung Se

Viewers are set to get a glimpse into the previous and new progress from characters within the upcoming episode of tvN’s weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”!

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” tells the story of Moon Kang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun), a group well being employee at a psychiatric ward, and Go Moon Younger (Seo Ye Ji), a kids’s storybook author with delinquent character dysfunction.

Spoilers

Go Moon Younger has had a tense relationship along with her father Go Dae Hwan (Lee Eol) for a very long time and has been coping with trauma associated to her mom. When she heard that her father’s sickness had progressed to a degree the place remedy could be troublesome, she stored her chilly composure as she stated, “My dad is already useless and simply the shell of him stays.” She even turned down a suggestion to go for a stroll with him, which hinted on the deep scars she has in affiliation along with her father.

The new stills present Go Moon Younger sitting in her room by herself, trying down at a photograph she’s holding in her palms. One other nonetheless goes again in time to when Go Moon Younger and her father had been shut, each of them smiling as he reads her a storybook. The upcoming episode is ready to peel again one other layer of Go Moon Younger’s painful household historical past.

One other set of stills reveals Go Moon Younger giving Moon Sang Tae (Oh Jung Se) a really difficult request. Moon Sang Tae and Go Moon Younger are engaged on a undertaking collectively, with him offering illustrations and her crafting a narrative round them. The stills present Moon Sang Tae trying confused by the duty that Go Moon Younger has set out for him, however he nonetheless places his all into attaining his objective, mendacity on the ground and completely targeted on what’s in entrance of him.

Go Moon Younger’s household historical past, in addition to the duty she has set out for Moon Sang Tae, can be revealed within the upcoming episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” which is able to air on August 1 at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2)