“It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” Writer Reveals They Are Publishing 5 Children’s Books From The Drama

Jo Yong, the author of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” has revealed that she will likely be publishing 5 youngsters’s books from the drama.

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is a romantic comedy a couple of psychiatric hospital caretaker named Moon Kang Tae (performed by Kim Soo Hyun) and a youngsters’s ebook creator named Go Moon Younger (performed by Search engine optimisation Ye Ji) who assist heal one another’s wounds.

Speaking concerning the significance of youngsters’s books within the drama, author Jo Yong mentioned, “The tales within the youngsters’s books have a deep connection to Moon Younger. Moon Younger, who develops delinquent character dysfunction because of emotional abuse from her mom as a baby, makes use of the books to inform the world, ‘Assist me,’ ‘Save me,’ and ‘Assist me in order that different youngsters don’t should undergo as I did.’”

She added, “Although her modes of expression have been at occasions harsh, they have been a baby’s determined cries for assist and protests towards problematic adults. From after I first started creating the character, I wished to make use of youngsters’s books as Moon Younger’s window of communication and her methodology of survival, and I wished to point out that solely these with comparable scars as Moon Younger may uncover the true that means of the tales and start to heal.”

She revealed that in the first place, she had no plans to publish the youngsters’s books from the drama. “Within the strategy of enhancing the scripts from episode 1 to 4, director Park Shin Woo urged that I publish ‘Zombie Child’ as an alternative of simply introducing the story within the drama.”

“Jam San, the illustrator of the books, did such a tremendous job on the illustrations. For the illustrations alone, it might be value having the books, so we determined to maneuver ahead with publishing them. A complete of 5 youngsters’s books will likely be launched, and if it weren’t for director Park Shin Woo or illustrator Jam San, the books in all probability wouldn’t have been in a position to see the sunshine of day.”

