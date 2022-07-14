“It’s prettier than the real one”: Celta de Vigo improvised a uniform against Pumas and in networks it was a success

(Photo: Twitter/RCCelta)

Pumas from UNAM and Celta de Vigo of Spain tied 1-1 in a friendly match held on Wednesday night at the stadium University Olympicin Mexico City.

But the game not only left a show on the court, but also a great anecdote for the European club.

And it is that the Celta did not play in their official uniformwhich they were going to premiere before the university fans, after his clothing did not arrive in Mexico due to a problem with a Spanish airline that is on strike.

In this regard, Argentine coach Edward Coudet regretted the fact, because the premiere of the new jersey for the LaLig 2022-2023 seasona Spanish were one of the surprises they had for their fans who attended CU

(Photo: Twitter/RCCelta)

“Not even the luggage has arrived. Not the boots. we will adapt”, said ‘Chacho’ in a press conference prior to the game.

“We have come here to compete. […] We will try to make it a good show, adapting to the conditions. We will try to do it in the best way”

Therefore, they had to improvise. To solve the problem, Adidasthe brand that saw them, sent during the afternoon of this Wednesday generic black uniforms –just like that of the new model– to which they are estampó the sponsors, shields, names and number.

“Who hasn’t lost their suitcase on a flight? ¡To great ills, great remedies! Thanks to Adidas we will wear unique and unrepeatable kits, with the most important thing: our shield on the chest, ”the club wrote on its social networks.

(Photo: Twitter/RCCelta)

The result was better than expected his fans considered it even a collection:

“It’s prettier than the real thing”“I love her!”, “These have to be drawn, huh”“For when in the store?”, “Since it stays as his alternate uniform”reads between the reactions of Twitter.

Now they hope that their kit will arrive in the United States, which is the next stop on their preseason tour when they face against San José Earthquakes of the MLS.

(Photo: Twitter/RCCelta)

The match that ended with two headed goals: by Pumas, Diogo de Oliveira (minute 21), while Celta’s figure, Iago Aspas (45 minutes).

In conference, the Argentine coach of Pumas, Andres Lilliniensured that European teams elect mexican clubs to compete above other latitudes in the American continent, since Liga MX “has something that others don’t.”

“What soccer has to understand, and journalism, is that European clubs choose Mexican teams to compete and see what they can choose. America is going to play three friendlies, like Chivas and then us. If they wouldn’t look at each other, they wouldn’t invite you. From Canada to Argentina you play and the league has something that others do not have”

In this sense, Lillini hopes to have more invitations to tournaments or international friendly matches, as she wants Pumas have friction and blanking with clubs from the best leagues in the world, So don’t be afraid of the challenge.

(Photo: Twitter/PumasMX)

“Hopefully we will be invited to more places. Since I like to compete, I go everywhere no matter how many risks are taken. I share the decisions with the squad and I love to compete and we will never get out of this”.

He stressed that the duel meant a lot of learning, as he reported that there are risks to take to grow and that the club’s youth players are the most benefited by this type of scenario to which they are not used.

Now Pumas will face each other on August 7 against Barcelona FC at the Nou Camp, to compete for the Joan Gamper trophy.

KEEP READING:

The comment of the wife of Dani Alves with which she could rule out her arrival at Pumas

Memo Ochoa turned 37 and the world of football celebrated it like this

Yon de Luisa revealed the profile he will seek for the direction of the Mexican National Team