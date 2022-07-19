It’s so hot in the UK they’ve started wrapping their bridges in aluminum foil

A 135-year-old Victorian bridge wrapped in white paper to try to prevent it from overheating and cracking. It is the result of a timeless heat wave in the UK that has put a country unprepared against the heat upside down. A climatic phenomenon that is expected to break all temperature records in its history.

No one is spared from the storm. In fact, in the United Kingdom, temperatures of up to 38ºC are forecast in London and 40ºC in the rest of the country. It would be about the highest number recorded in the islandswhere the UK Met Office has issued a “red warning for exceptional heat” for the first time in history.

To ward off potential architectural issues that can stem from the heat, City of London engineers have fitted silver insulation foil to the chains of Hammersmith Bridge to reflect the sun. And not only that, installed a cooling system All night long. The goal is to keep the footings of the bridge safe so that it remains open to the public.



Hammersmith Bridge, Londres.

The situation is as follows: the bridge has four pedestal chains that are anchored to the riverbed. These chains that support it are kept at 13ºC, but, if for some reason they reach 18ºC, the authorities would close the bridge in the face of a possible structural danger, as warned by the council of engineers. “Public safety is our first priority,” explained Sebastian Springer, who is leading the project.

This aluminum foil is part of a €450,000 “pioneering temperature control system” designed exclusively for keep the bridge at a “safe temperature”. In reality, the problems come from afar. In 2020, the structure was completely closed during the month of August after high temperatures widened microfractures in its pedestals during a heat wave.

Also, it should be mentioned that the Hammersmith, which dates back to 1887 (it is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the world), is also one of the most expensive to repair at an estimated cost of 130 million. The Ministry of Transport itself has already warned that it would not pay more than a third of the total repair costs. And, for now, the first phase has already cost 8.9 million: just to stabilize those cracks due to heat. We will see how the bridge suffers when temperature records are broken.

