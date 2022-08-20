“It’s the best”: Miguel Herrera opted for the Clásico Regio over the rest

Miguel Herrera is in his second year as head of Tigres (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

Mexican soccer will live a new weekend full of classics, because this Saturday, August 20, Monterey and Tigers will star in a new edition of the Regional Classicone of the most attractive matches that the Liga MX currently and which Miguel Herrera It has been cataloged as the best of the moment.

In a press conference prior to the commitment, the technical director of tigers He affirmed that, due to the team’s staff, the passion and the moment they live, the Regio is the most attractive for Aztec football fans, especially compared to the level of the rivals that the America today.

“The best that can be played today is this, the Clásico Regiofor the passion that this hobby puts into it, which is the best, and of course for the squads that both teams have”

The Clásico Regio is one of those that generates the greatest social movement in a federal entity (Photo: EFE/Miguel Sierra)

According to Louse Herreraeven though today the Monterrey vs Tigres is the most attractive classic in the country, he did not neglect his previous experience with the America club and implied that the National Classic It is the most important for what it represents throughout the Mexican Republic.

“Let’s see, América is doing things better in this tournament and Chivas does not finish liftingI believe that Chivas vs America it is above all the classics for what it means in all of Mexico”, exclaimed the Mexican coach, not without first emphasizing that today, they are not close to the level of Regional Classic.

“With the squads that exist (Monterrey and Tigres), this becomes a very attractive classic, without a doubt, on this day the most attractive of the tournament may be this one because of the squads, for the moments they are going through”

(Photo: Instagram/ @miguelherreradt)

“I always said that for me a very important classic was the America-Chivas. The others were made over time, with the rivalry, because the fans were qualifying them that way, ”said the feline strategist.

“The great rivalry between America and Cougars, but I always said, it was América-Chivas and it is the one that raises the passion of the entire Mexican Republic and beyond, even the neighbors. Without a doubt at the moment and how this classic has grown and since it was born it has been a very passionate classic ”, he sentenced in this regard.

In this way he cataloged the Mexican soccer Clásicos and although he validated his past as a strategist for the Eagles and the importance of Classic against Chivasalso confirmed that today, the Clásico Regio is the one with the greatest expectation and passion.

This Saturday, August 20, in addition to playing the Regional Classic in between Monterey and Tigersthe Azteca Stadium will host a new edition of the Clásico Joven between America and Cruz Azulso the comparisons were made between fans from the capital and from Monterrey.

On the one hand, America vs. Cruz Azul will begin at 9:00 p.m. and will be the culmination of the classics, since Monterrey vs. Tigres will be played beforehand at the Gigante de Acero at 7:00 p.m., both in game time. Mexico City.

