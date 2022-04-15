“It’s the cocaine party”: the devastating report on French rugby

Several professional players confessed to using cocaine (Reuters)

“I wish that any average man would be a professional athlete one day, make a lot of money and be under pressure from morning to night. It is difficult to live day to day. Nobody can understand it until he has lived it, played it and been applauded by thousands of people. When you have to eat well all your life, train, do everything you’re told, be 800% from morning to night, seven days a week, at some point you have to go out, have fun, relax the pressure. Some walk, others take drugs. The same when you’re in the stands and you don’t play: you find that adrenaline with cocaine”.

The phrase was pronounced by a French rugby player whose identity was kept secret in the framework of an extensive report published by the renowned newspaper The Team in which several players from the Top 14, the Gallic championship par excellence, gave testimony. According to the protagonists themselves, It’s been decades since cocaine entered the world of icing and the authorities that govern the sport seem unable to stop it.

The last public case was that of James Maloney, former Australian rugby figure who tested positive during a drug test at French club Lezignan after a match against Carcassone in the Elite One Championship in late February. “We all know that cocaine is a scourge throughout society. No one is beyond your reach. Unfortunately we cannot be behind all the players to monitor what they do when they are not at the club”, he told the agency at the time. AFP the president of Lezignan, Alain Fabre.

It is that, as published by The TeamThese are not isolated cases, but “cocaine has become commonplace”, as recognized by another rugbier who chose to hide his identity to avoid possible sanctions. “When I started, some people smoked their little cannabis cigarette. That was replaced by cocaine,” he added. At the same time, another of the athletes interviewed was honest: “I took a bit of coca, and? I do not have anything to hide. It is nothing exceptional. Everyone consumes it in between. Currently active Top 14 players are taking”.

James Maloney was suspended after failing a doping control in February this year (Getty Images)

The rugbiers who testified chose to do so anonymously to avoid problems, although they all agreed that this is not a secret in the environment. It is worth clarifying that the French Rugby Federation (FFR) carries out doping controls after games, but not during the week in practice. That space between the commitments allows those who wish to consume this type of illegal substance.

“Cocaine only remains in the urine for a maximum of 48 hours. Players take it at the beginning of the week.”, fluently explained Christian Bagate, in charge of the fight against doping at the FFR. “There are no longer traces of drugs on match days. Nor have we had any case of positive control for cocaine in competition, although we know very well that the players take it. It would even be more and more likely.”

But this does not only happen at the professional level, but also in the amateur setting. The French Agency for the Fight against Doping (AFLD) received seven test reports related to cocaine, some of which were directly discarded and two of which belonged to the amateur environment. “In some corners of France, after a match, it’s the cocaine party”confessed another player who is part of Pro D2, the second division.

An AFLD controller recounted that they used to do urine tests before the start of games, but they had to change that schedule because there were players who consumed in the breaks. For this reason, they now carry out the controls also at halftime. “Those who consume it are not crazy, they are careful when they take it. They are waiting for the game to end”, explained Christian Bagate.

France has raised the alert on the use of cocaine in rugby (Getty Images)

It is important to clarify that the consumption of this type of drug is illegal in France and is punishable by a fixed fine of 200 euros which can also include a prison sentence of one year. In turn, the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA) has established different punishments if cocaine use is detected during a competition stage, which can be two years, or out of season, which is reduced to three months.

In addition, the illegal market for this type of drug has grown in France in recent times and, as the report describes, the Observatory for Drugs and Drug Addiction (OFDT), Cocaine is currently the most consumed among young people between 26 and 34 years oldso this is not a problem that only involves rugby.

