“It’s the marketing they’ve done to him”: Zurdo Ramírez attacked Canelo’s popularity

Zurdo Ramírez criticized the fame of Saúl Álvarez (Photo: [email protected]/@canelo)

Gilberto Ramirez is the name of the boxer that has emerged in recent months because of the slopes who has suffered Saul Alvarez. Although both boxers have a similar performance in the ring, the spotlights have favored the Guadalajara to a greater extentbut the Mazatlan assured that he has a better level than the undisputed champion of 168 pounds and he attributed his popularity solely to advertising campaigns.

During a talk on the podcast One More Roundwith Marco Antonio Barrera, the Left handed Ramirez felt confident in having the necessary skills to consolidate as an idol among Mexican boxing fans. Similarly, he reiterated his intention to face, in the medium term, who came to be considered the best pound for pound in the world.

“It is more the marketing that they have done and I do not take away meritthe truth has done very well his career, but I think it’s totally different. In me they will see an idol what people really want. I do it with pleasure and I know that the money will also come, but I do it with pleasure (…) Normally people watch it because they are people who do not know boxing. They listen to Canelo and they follow him,” he said.

Zurdo Ramírez insisted on the fight against Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

So much Left handed Ramirez as Canelo Álvarez were born in the same year, although their career has had different nuances. Although the man from Jalisco has stood out for the number of belts he has won in four different weight categories, the sinaloense has shone for the consistency in his record as well as the high effectiveness to end brawls by way of knockout.

Since his debut in August 2009, Ramírez has stepped into the ring 44 times. His history includes belts in the middleweight and super middleweight divisions. In the last category he was crowned world monarch endorsed by the World Boxing Organization (OMB) and in neither of the two divisions has he lost his titles.

Secondly, throughout the 44 brawls there has never been a loss. Even 30 of its commitments, it has carried them forward by way of chloroform, while in the remaining 14 it has been achieved thanks to the decision of the judges. Appealing to his statistics, he told Marco Antonio Barrera that he is at a better level than Álvarez and He did not rule out the interest in facing him at some point.

The “Lefty” Ramírez is confident of a victory over Dmitry Bivol despite his exhibition against Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

“He has also had good fights. I do not take credit away from him, he is a good boxer, but Left handed has more boxing quality, has more talent and I believe in my potential. After this fight, beating Bivol, people are going to ask for the fight against Canelo and I am delighted to fight with him, with Bivol or whoever. People want to see two Mexicans above the ring, “she concluded.

And it is that in his most recent fight he overcame the German Dominic Boesel. The victory was valid to consolidate as the official challenger to the world title in possession of Dmitry Bivol. In fact, the fight against the 175-pound monarch could take place before a possible confrontation against Saúl Álvarez because the Russian has not managed to consolidate a unification agreement with any of the champions of his division.

“I’m above that level (of Saúl Álvarez) all that’s left is for them to let him fight, everyone, whoever. I say that the only monster in this division is the Left handed, although they call others. Everything is business, but Bivol with another Russian is not going to sell, people want and are going to pay to see Left handed with Bivol”, he concluded.

