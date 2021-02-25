It’s The Year Of The Ox! Here Are Some Of The K-Pop Stars Born Under This Year’s Zodiac Animal

The Lunar New Year on February 12 formally rings within the yr of the ox, 2021’s zodiac animal. It’s a giant time for these born in earlier ox years, and there’s doubtlessly luck in retailer. Individuals who have the ox as their zodiac animal are identified to be affected person and dependable, with robust and regular personalities. Wish to discover out which of your favourite Ok-pop stars had been born beneath this auspicious signal? Maintain studying!

1. TWICE’s Mina

Just one-half of TWICE’s ’97 line was born on the yr of the ox – essential dancer Mina! Though the group’s chief, Jihyo, was additionally born in 1997, she was born just some days earlier than the Lunar New Year (which means she was born within the yr of the rat). Mina’s birthday is March 24, so it’s going to be a giant yr for her!

2. Stray Children’ Bang Chan

Stray Children’ chief Bang Chan is one other star with the ox as his zodiac animal. Born on October 3, 1997, he’s Stray Children’ oldest member. The group had a tremendous 2020, they usually’re set to seem on Mnet’s “Kingdom” within the coming yr. This yr of the ox will certainly be a terrific one for Bang Chan!

3. Jamie

Former 15& member Jamie was born on July 5, 1997. She’s now a profitable soloist, with a number of wonderful collaborations and releases from simply 2020 alone. When you’ve by no means heard her music earlier than, then the yr of the ox is certainly a good time to begin listening. She additionally confirmed off some unimaginable expertise on “Good Woman” final yr, so this yr will little question be a tremendous one!

4. BTS’s Jungkook

BTS’s maknae Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997. There are every kind of nice issues in retailer for him within the yr of the ox, not the least of which is the brand new BTS repackaged album coming later this month. BTS’s “Golden Maknae” is all set to have his finest yr but!

5. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie

A very good pal of one other Thai idol born within the yr of the ox (BLACKPINK’s Lisa), vocalist Minnie was born on October 23, 1997. Fellow ’97 liner Miyeon was truly born just some days shy of the Lunar New Year, which means that she was born beneath the yr of the rat. (G)I-DLE only recently had a comeback with their mini album “I burn,” and there’s extra greatness to return in 2021.

6. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin

Cha Eun Woo and Moonbin of ASTRO are two different stars born within the yr of the ox – Cha Eun Woo’s birthday is March 30, 1997, whereas Moonbin was born simply earlier than the flip of the brand new yr on January 26, 1998. ASTRO has been as much as so much up to now yr, so it looks like they’ve bought a busy (and fortunate) yr developing too!

7. GFRIEND’s Eunha and Yuju

Each members of GFRIEND’s ’97 line had been born within the yr of the ox – vocalists Eunha and Yuju! Born on Could 30 and October 4, respectively, each members are lined as much as have a fortunate yr as 2021 unfolds. Little doubt there’s some wonderful issues in retailer for the entire group within the coming months!

8. NCT’s Jaehyun and WinWin

NCT’s two ’97 liners each have the ox as their zodiac animal. Jaehyun was born on Valentine’s Day (February 14), and WinWin was born on October 28. NCT did some wonderful issues with their full group comeback in 2020, so there’s heaps to sit up for. Jaehyun and WinWin have bought some good luck on their aspect this yr for certain!

9. Oh My Woman’s Binnie and Jiho

Two members of Oh My Woman had been born within the yr of the ox – vocalists Binnie and Jiho! Jiho was born on April 4, 1997, and Binnie was born on September 9, 1997. Each women have been killing it as part of Oh My Woman, which broke every kind of private information with their “Nonstop” comeback. The yr of the ox is certain to be a very good one for them!

10. GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom

GOT7’s two youngest members BamBam and Yugyeom had been each born within the yr of the ox. BamBam was born on Could 2, 1997, and Yugyeom was born on November 17 of the identical yr. GOT7 skilled some modifications in 2020, however there’s good luck in retailer for certain because of BamBam and Yugyeom.

11. BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Lisa

Each halves of BLACKPINK’s maknae line, Rosé and Lisa, are fortunate sufficient to fall beneath the yr of the ox. Rosé was born just some days after the Lunar New Year, on February 11, 1997, and Lisa on March 27, 1997. With BLACKPINK’s huge success in 2020 and Rosé’s solo debut coming this yr, there’s so much to sit up for!

12. SEVENTEEN’s DK, Mingyu, The8, and Seungkwan

SEVENTEEN has a whopping 4 members who had been born within the yr of the ox. DK’s birthday is on February 18, whereas Mingyu and The8 fall on April 6 and November 7, respectively. Seungkwan was born simply earlier than the Lunar New Year, on January 16, 1998. SEVENTEEN killed it in 2020 with their most up-to-date comeback, and 2021 will certainly be a fortunate yr too!

This is just some of the various Ok-pop idols born within the yr of the ox – can you title any extra? Inform us within the feedback!