‘It’s too quickly’: Trump disagrees with Georgia governor’s decision to reopen businesses

The president moreover launched an order limiting immigration and downplayed the chance of Covid-19 returning in fall

Donald Trump has rebuked a state governor and Republican greatest good friend over his selection to reopen bowling alleys, hair salons and totally different firms on Friday “in violation” of the phased federal pointers.

“I would like him to do what he thinks is appropriate, nonetheless I disagree with him on what he’s doing,” the USA president said of Brian Kemp, the governor of Georgia. “I imagine spas and beauty salons and tattoo parlours and barbershops in section one … is just too shortly.”

Proceed finding out…

