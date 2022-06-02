“It’s very competitive”: Diego Alonso believes Mexico will help Uruguay get ready for Qatar 2022

Diego Alonso, DT of Uruguay (Photo: Twitter/Uruguay)

The technical director of the soccer team of Uruguayan Diego AlonsoHe explained this Wednesday that Mexico is a team that brings together the pickpockets of the rivals that “La Celeste” will face during the group stage of the Qatar World Cup, next November.

It is worth mentioning that Uruguay was paired in Group H together with the national teams of Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.

“We chose to play with Mexico because we understand that in terms of game system it is very similar to what we are going to find in the group”Alonso explained about the match they will play this Thursday at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona, United States.

“This game will allow us, in some phases of the game, to see how we react to certain circumstances because Mexico has similar characteristics in very specific situations that will help us prepare”

Striker Rodolfo Gilbert Pizarro controls the ball against Nigeria in the first friendly match (Photo: USA Today)

Diego, who in 2004 defended the shirt of the UNAM Cougars and years later he was DT of the Tuzos from Pachuca and Rayados from Monterreyassured that his squad greatly respects Mexican soccer. “I know many of their players, their championship, which is very competitive, and of course their team”he underlined.

For his part, the midfielder Federico Valverdechampion of the European Champions League with the Real Madridaccompanied his strategist at the press conference and declared himself excited about his participation in preparing his country for the World Cup at the end of the year.

“The love for Uruguay is unique, it is special, you are born to defend the national team like this no matter how much you have to travel, whether you come home tired or not, I am always proud to play with my country. I’m really looking forward to it and I’m at the coach’s disposal.”

Valverde also said that the game with El Tri will be very difficult. “They are strong and brave, they have a good foot, they handle the ball well and when they lose it they put a lot of pressure”he pointed out.

Federico Valverde is the undisputed starter for Real Madrid (Photo: Reuters)

After the friendly match with Mexico, “La Celeste” will face USA next Sunday, and Jamaica on day 11

After a lackluster friendly win against Nigeria over the weekend, the Mexican team’s coach, Gerardo Martino, He admitted that he only liked the first half hour of the meeting.

“Tata” will try to make El Tri leave good feelings for more minutes against Uruguay, which did not compare it with Argentinarival in Qatar, despite the fact that they share a confederation but with “different styles of play”.

Julián Araujo of the LA Galaxy together with Héctor Herrera, who until a few days ago played with Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Twitter/miseleccionmx)

“They asked me if they were rivals that were similar (to those of the World Cup). That is something else, but there is no reason for discussion about quality, the rivals are top level, tomorrow’s player has players in the main teams in the world, there is nothing to discuss”

“We don’t prepare matches thinking exclusively of the World Cup, we have a problem called Uruguay, we think of a match to win tomorrow,” he concluded.

It should be remembered that in the last game they had in 2018, when Ricardo Ferreti was interim coach of the Aztec team, the charrúas crushed them 4 to 1with a great night by the Atlético de Madrid striker, Luis Suarezwho this time is not summoned.

However, in an official match, in the 2016 Copa América Bicentenario, held in the United States, Mexico thrashed the Uruguayans 3-1.

This Thursday’s meeting will be at 21:00 hours local time.

KEEP READING:

The mistake that Mexico always makes before a World Cup, according to Tata Martino

Gerardo Martino revealed why he has not summoned players from the champion Atlas

Argentina shone against Italy: they thrashed 3-0 at Wembley and are champions of the Finalissima