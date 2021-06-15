Ittefaq Internet Collection (2021) Cine High: Solid, Team, Unencumber Date, Roles, Actual Names

Ittefaq Internet Collection: Ittefaq is an Indian internet sequence from Cine High. The Hindi language internet sequence will free up on 8 June 2021. It’s to be had at the professional website online and Cine High app to look at on-line. The internet sequence solid has Simran Khan

and many others.

The plot revolves round a mysterious homicide. Issues take a brand new flip as no hint is left. Will the true fact concerning the assassin be uncovered?

Style: 18+, Crime, Thriller, Mystery

Unencumber Date: 8 June 2021

Language: Hindi

Platform: Cine High