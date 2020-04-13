General News

ITTF chief mulls scrapping individual world championships

April 13, 2020
World Desk Tennis Federation (ITTF) chief Steve Dainton has instructed the sport’s annual individual worldwide championships be scrapped, with champions instead decided by means of the winners of the model new “Grand Injury” mega tournaments.

