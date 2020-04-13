World Desk Tennis Federation (ITTF) chief Steve Dainton has instructed the sport’s annual individual worldwide championships be scrapped, with champions instead decided by means of the winners of the model new “Grand Injury” mega tournaments.
ITTF chief mulls scrapping individual world championships
April 13, 2020
1 Min Read
