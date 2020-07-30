ITV announces BGT return, I’m A Celeb and new documentaries and game shows for Autumn

ITV has introduced a packed autumn schedule, together with the return of Britain’s Acquired Expertise, a new sequence of I’m A Superstar and a spate of new documentaries and game shows.

There are new shows throughout all genres, together with a new actuality sequence titled Don’t Rock The Boat, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Freddie Flintoff and sees 12 celebrities row from Lands Finish to John O’Groats in two boats.

There’s additionally superb information for cleaning soap followers, with Coronation Road and Emmerdale set to renew their regular broadcast sample of six episodes per week from mid-September.

Different leisure highlights embrace the return of The Million Pound Dice – with £1 million up for grabs within the reboot of the Phillip Schofield fronted game present, whereas Household Fortunes returns with Gino D’Acampo because the new host.

In the meantime, Jonathan Ross will host a new late evening comedy sequence that goals to “recreate the vibe and environment of a comedy membership showcasing the easiest and freshest new expertise” whereas the broadcaster’s eponymous chat present may even return.

Each Britain’s Acquired Expertise and The Voice will decide up the place they left off earlier than manufacturing was halted as a result of pandemic, with a one off catch up present airing to refamiliarise audiences with the BGT auditions that had been aired earlier this yr.

The 20th sequence of I’m a Superstar may even go forward together with a new documentary known as I’m A Superstar: A Jungle Story, which guarantees to rejoice all the easiest moments of the present’s 19 yr historical past, whereas the delayed Soccer Assist match will happen behind closed doorways.

Three specifically commissioned documentaries and a comedy panel present will mark Black Historical past Month in October, whereas various different new factual programmes have additionally been commissioned.

These embrace Sheridan Smith: Turning into Mum which sees the star inform of her psychological well being struggles and her fears earlier than and after her being pregnant and a new movie that follows Prince William as he embarks on a mission to champion international motion on conservation and local weather change.

John Bishop and David Jason additionally host new shows whale rescues and the historical past of the RAF respectively, whereas on ITV2, Emily Atack will host a new present combining her stand-up routines and specifically filmed sketches.

Returning ITV2 shows embrace Don’t Hate The Playaz, Hey Tracey, Superstar Juice and Purchasing With Keith Lemon whereas The Solely Method Is Essex returns twice per week on ITVBe.

So far as Drama goes, Autumn will see the launch of The Singapore Grip, tailored from Booker Prize winner JG Farrell’s satirical novel and starring Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey and Charles Dance, Des, the new true crime drama starring David Tennant because the infamous assassin Dennis Nilsen, and two half factual drama Honour, which stars Keeley Hawes as real-life detective, DCI Caroline Goode.

In the meantime daytime schedules will look recognisable with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Unfastened Ladies joined by new sequence of Choose Rinder, Tipping Level and The Chase. Omid Djalili will host a new quiz present named Successful Mixture.

The weekend schedules will see Alan Titchmarch host a model new programme titled Love Your Weekend, Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford current All Round Britain and Ainsley Harriott will host his newest cookery sequence The Meals We Love – whereas we are able to additionally sit up for new episodes of Martin’s Saturday Morning and John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen.

Two new Crime & Punishment movies will concentrate on the true Dennis Nilsen story and the “untold story” of Rose West and Myra Hindley respectively, whereas Publicity Present Affairs returns with In Chilly Blood, analyzing the claims that 1000’s of British haemophiliacs had been contaminated and died from HIV and Hepatitis C after being prescribed tainted blood merchandise by the NHS.

Lastly, The Martin Lewis Cash Present returns this with a new sequence and hour-long dwell particular that sees monetary guru attempt to save viewers 1000’s of kilos in these difficult instances.

