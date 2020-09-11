ITV announces Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as new Celebrity Juice captains

After a lot hypothesis ITV has now confirmed that actress and comic Emily Atack will be part of presenter Laura Whitmore as the new staff captains for Celebrity Juice.

The duo will be part of funnyman Keith Lemon (actual title Leigh Francis) for the following sequence.

The buddies have appeared as company on Celeb Juice up to now. Nevertheless, this would be the first time they’re taking cost of their very own groups and going head-to-head as staff captains.

Talking of her new position, Atack mentioned: “Each time I’ve been on Juice up to now I’ve had such a superb time, and now I’m doing it with two of my greatest mates and I’m a ruddy staff captain!!! Can’t consider it. I dread to suppose what we’re going to be confronted with, however Whitmore ought to know that I received’t be backing down and she goes to have some powerful competitors. However extra importantly a splendidly hilarious time. Convey it on!”

Whitmore added: “I’m so thrilled to be a part of the Celeb Juice Household. I’ve been the largest fan for years, I used to go and sit within the viewers once I first moved to London and can’t consider I’m a staff captain now! I can’t wait to see what Keith has obtained lined up for Emily and I this sequence… From previous experiences, nothing would shock me. I can not wait to get caught in and lead my staff to victory every week… I really like you Emily, however be careful! I’m so excited to start out!”

Happy together with his new staff captains, Lemon gushed: “Can’t wait to start out new celeb juice with previous mates. Thrilling instances forward! The funnest job ever!”

Atack and Whitmore’s’s new roles come after This Morning host Holly Willoughby introduced her departure from the ITV2 sequence in Might following “12 years of implausible chaos.”

Fearne Cotton accomplished the unique panel as a captain, however she left she present in 2018, 10 years after the primary episode in 2008.

Keith, Emily and Laura will likely be joined by a bunch of well-known company who will partake in model new bizarre and great video games alongside the standard mixture of hilarious stunts and challenges.

Viewers will get to see the thrilling new line-up in motion when the sequence returns to TV this Autumn on ITV2, with two 60-minute specials to comply with.

We will’t wait!

Celebrity Juice returns to ITV2 this Autumn. In case you’re in search of extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.