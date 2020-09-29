ITV announces new mystery game show Game of Talents – here’s how to apply

A model new game show has been commissioned by ITV that can see contestants try to uncover “the key skills of the general public”.

Game of Talents, which has been created by Thames, will characteristic members of the general public teaming up with celebs to examine the hidden skills of eight mystery performers.

Basing their guesses simply on the performer’s look and some intriguing clues, the contestants might be tasked with figuring out whether or not they could be an opera singer, a weightlifter or perhaps a hearth eater, with a giant money prize at stake.

In accordance to ITV, the show will mix the thrill of the expertise show and the enjoyable of a game show, whereas viewers at house also can guess alongside.

Thames Managing Director Amelia Brown mentioned, “Game of Talents is a profitable format and we are able to’t wait to convey it – together with heaps of laughs, surprises and enjoyable – to a UK viewers.

“The show has a novel mixture of performances blended with game play that can entertain households starting from younger and outdated and everybody in between.”

And Katie Rawcliffe, the Head of Leisure Commissioning at ITV added, “This programme affords a special and hilarious tackle the expertise show and we are able to’t wait to convey it to our viewers in 2021.”

There’s no phrase but on who may host the new show however it would consist of seven hour-long episodes and is ready to air on ITV from an as but unconfirmed date in 2021.

Though the format is new to the UK it has already achieved nicely in different territories, with a 3rd season set to start in Spain, making it the most recent new format to be taken on by ITV from abroad after the success of The Masked Singer earlier in 2020.

When you just like the sound of the new show and fancy your probabilities at going for the money prize, then you definitely’re in luck – simply e-mail [email protected] for extra info.

The show might be Government Produced by Ashley Whitehouse for Thames and was commissioned by ITV’s Head of Leisure Commissioning, Rawcliffe and Commissioning Editor, Leisure Kevin O’Brien.

