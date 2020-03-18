ITV announces scheduling change for Coronation Street and Emmerdale during coronavirus pandemic

UPDATE: Along with scheduling adjustments, ITV has launched an announcement saying that Emmerdale and Coronation Street may have “fewer forged and crew” and are “scaling again location capturing while adhering to the Authorities’s pointers.”

ITV has introduced there can be a change to the scheduling sample of each Coronation Street and Emmerdale amid the coronavirus pandemic.

From 30th March, Emmerdale will air on Monday to Friday at 7pm whereas Coronation Street will broadcast new episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm.

Nevertheless, regardless of BBC closing down filming on all of its steady dramas, ITV has stated that for the time being its manufacturing groups are nonetheless filming new episodes of its soaps.

A press release from ITV learn, “The continued transmission of each soaps is a precedence to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who benefit from the reveals.

“While fastidiously adhering to the most recent well being recommendation from the Authorities and Public Well being England, our manufacturing groups are persevering with to movie episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

“With this change of transmission sample it would guarantee now we have nice new cleaning soap episodes coming to air each weekday night time till not less than the early summer season.

“With impact from Monday 30th March Coronation Street and Emmerdale’s scheduling sample can be altering because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.”