ITV, BBC, Fremantle Decide Against Physically Attending Mipcom

ITV Studios has grow to be the newest participant to resolve in opposition to taking part within the bodily Mipcom market in October, opting as an alternative to launch its personal gross sales occasion.

Different distributors to have pulled out of bodily attending the Cannes TV market embrace BBC Studios and Fremantle, who’ve additionally opted for a digital presence as fears of a second wave of coronavirus hang-out the continent.

“Though we won’t have a bodily presence at Mipcom this yr, we stay up for showcasing our unbelievable slate by way of an enhanced digital expertise,” a Fremantle spokesperson instructed Selection.

A BBC Studios spokesperson instructed Selection, “With a purpose to give certainty to prospects and colleagues, we’ve now confirmed that whereas BBC Studios won’t have a bodily presence at Mipcom 2020, we can be absolutely supporting the occasion by way of digital supply. We’ll share additional particulars of our slate and exercise within the weeks forward. We stay up for returning to Mipcom in 2021.”

ITV Studios, Fremantle and BBC Studios historically occupy among the largest actual property at Mipcom. Fremantle has a beachside stand, whereas ITV Studios’ container-built hub outdoors the Palais has grow to be a market mainstay. BBC Studios final yr additionally developed and constructed a significant beachside stand that they hoped to deploy for future markets.

Banijay Group, newly mixed with Endemol Shine Group, stays undecided in regards to the October market, which might have been the corporate’s first correct outing at full energy following the shut of the acquisition. In the meantime, it’s nonetheless unclear what All3Media has in thoughts for the market. Selection has reached out for remark however didn’t hear again by press time.

In lieu of attending Mipcom, ITV Studios revealed Tuesday that it’s launching a fall gross sales occasion in September. The inaugural ITV Studios Fall Competition will present a devoted house for consumers to attach with the ITV Studios gross sales groups, together with its international distribution and international leisure divisions, in addition to Armoza Codecs. The occasion will happen each face-to-face and as digital content material and manufacturing periods for consumers, held over three weeks from Sept. 14.

“The ITV Studios Fall Competition can be an unmissable occasion for our consumers, from enhanced one-to-one conferences to totally produced content material periods,” stated Ruth Berry, managing director of world distribution and Maarten Meijs, president of world leisure at ITV Studios.

“It is going to be a becoming extension to our must-attend Spring Drama and Codecs Festivals in addition to the non-scripted, carbon-neutral Factual Screenings launched earlier this yr. We promise to ship all of it within the inimitable type our purchasers are accustomed to, a useful expertise for them as they give the impression of being to plan their schedules for 2021 and past.”

The pageant’s lineup features a dialogue with Windfall Movies CEO Carlo Massarella, who will focus on upcoming tasks and previous successes like “Historical Cathedral Rescue: Contained in the Race to Save Notre Dame” and “Waterfront Home Masters.” World Productions’ CEO will focus on upcoming tasks together with “Pembrokshire Murders,” “Vigil” and the a lot anticipated sixth season of “Line of Obligation.” There can even be an interactive session on gameshows.

All periods can be obtainable on a devoted catch-up space on itvstudios.com.

Mipcom organizer Reed Midem stated earlier this month that the market plans to go forward, albeit with safeguards in place. Talking on the Tellycast podcast, Laurine Garaude, head of tv for Mipcom, stated convention halls can be restricted to 50% capability and cleaned and sterilized for 45 minutes between shows. Facemasks can even be necessary and face-to-face conferences can be redesigned to permit for one-meter social distancing.

Garaude additionally stated there received’t be any main social occasions, however the org is investigating methods of holding out of doors events. “There’s a want to satisfy in particular person and we’ve an obligation to allow that within the most secure method,” Garaude stated. “That’s what we’re targeted on proper now. Creating a brand new regular.”

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.