ITV boss hints Love Island 2021 could be filmed in the UK

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has hinted Love Island 2021 could be held in the UK, if the coronavirus pandemic stays a outstanding risk.

The hit actuality sequence needed to name off its summer time version as lockdown measures remained too stringent, with ITV2 airing a re-run of the Australian model of the competitors in its place.

The present is aiming to return in 2021, however Lygo isn’t ruling out quarantining contestants or altering the location the place it’s usually held.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press at the Edinburgh TV Competition, he mentioned: “It’s a great distance away, and we hope we’ll be again. They’re making it [Love Island] you understand, they’re taking pictures it now in America, they do it in Las Vegas, and there are methods, you understand, you isolate folks beforehand and all the remainder of it.

“At this stage, it’s a great distance away, it’s eight, 9 months away, and we’ll proceed on the foundation that we’re going to do it. If we couldn’t do it in Mallorca, nicely, possibly we’ll must do like we’ve accomplished with I’m A Celeb: discover a new place to do it or one thing, as a result of then it will have been off a very long time, and that will be a disgrace.

“We’d like it, and we’re assuming it can return.”

In a shock change to the common format, I’m A Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! won’t return to its common residence in the Australian jungle as journey restrictions stay in place throughout the nation.

As an alternative, this 12 months’s sequence will be set in Gwrych Fortress in North Wales, with Ant and Dec returning to supervise the celeb’s gruelling challenges.

If Love Island had been to go for a equally homegrown sequence, it’s unclear whereabouts in the UK it will relocate to, however any location would be at the mercy of the unpredictable Nice British climate.

In the meantime, Love Island USA will start airing on ITV2 in September, which ought to be sufficient to tide followers over till the UK model returns.

Love Island 2021 will be introduced by Laura Whitmore, who had been a detailed pal to the late Caroline Flack.

Love Island returns to ITV2 subsequent 12 months. In case you’re searching for one thing to observe tonight, try our TV Information.