ITV Cancels ‘Britain’s Got Expertise’ For 2021

ITV has pre-emptively pulled the plug on this 12 months’s season of “Britain’s Got Expertise” resulting from manufacturing issues arising from the pandemic.

The leisure present is without doubt one of the nation’s largest primetime applications, and usually airs from April to June. The 2020 season was disrupted resulting from COVID-19 and aired in two elements, with the primary half, comprised of auditions filmed pre-pandemic, broadcast from April to Might, and the second half aired from late August to October, and that includes the remaining episodes produced beneath COVID tips.

The 2021 season, nevertheless, proved to be logistically not possible given the U.Ok.’s ongoing COVID-19 disaster and third nationwide lockdown, which kicked off within the new 12 months. The present, which options Simon Cowell as one in all its judges, historically movies auditions from January. Manufacturing was postponed earlier this month.

A spokesperson for “Britain’s Got Expertise” tells Selection: “Regardless of everybody at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their finest to make it occur, and with our absolute precedence of safeguarding the well-being and well being of each particular person concerned in this system, from judges, hosts and contestants to the entire crew and viewers, the choice has been made to — sadly — transfer the document and broadcast of the fifteenth sequence of Britain’s Got Expertise to 2022.”

In explaining the rationale for canceling the 2021 present, ITV means that making ready for auditions proved to be particularly difficult given this system usually attracts massive teams of performers from everywhere in the U.Ok. and infrequently additionally options worldwide acts.

“BGT is understood for its range of expertise with huge dance teams, great choirs and lavish orchestras at its coronary heart, and it has change into clear that not solely is it not attainable to movie auditions with these kind of acts in a safe approach but in addition that they don’t seem to be in a position to adequately rehearse and put together safely,” stated the spokesperson. “Security has to return first and, consequently, the recording of the present can’t presently go forward as deliberate.”

The present’s most up-to-date iteration was the “Britain’s Got Expertise Christmas Spectacular” hosted by Ant & Dec and that includes judges Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo.

“Britain’s Got Expertise” is a part of the worldwide “Got Expertise” franchise created by Cowell. Nevertheless, he was changed final 12 months by Banjo after breaking his again in a motorbike accident. The present additionally bumped into controversy within the fall when a Black Lives Matter routine impressed hundreds of complaints to U.Ok. media regulator Ofcom.

The U.Ok. has rigorous tips in place for movie and tv manufacturing, however the ongoing COVID-19 disaster means the newest lockdown can be in place till March. So far, the nation has recorded 103,000 deaths from the virus.