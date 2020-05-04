ITV Cancels Summer Edition of ‘Love Island’ Over Coronavirus Concerns – Variety

ITV has pulled the plug on this 12 months’s version of “Love Island” over coronavirus considerations, leaving a serious void within the broadcaster’s summer time schedule.

Kevin Lygo, director of tv at ITV, confirmed Monday that the U.Ok. broadcaster has “tried each which method to make ‘Love Island’ this summer time, however logistically it’s simply not potential to supply it in a means that safeguards the wellbeing of everybody concerned, and that for us is the precedence.”

Lygo added, “In regular circumstances we might be making ready very quickly to journey out to the placement in Mallorca to get the villa prepared however clearly that’s now out of the query.

“We’re very sorry for followers of the present however making it safely is our prime concern and ‘Love Island’ shall be again stronger than ever in 2021. Within the meantime, ‘Love Island’ followers can nonetheless get pleasure from all six sequence of Love Island on BritBox.”

It’s probably that ITV will nonetheless transfer forward with its new winter version of “Love Island,” which launched in January and is shot in South Africa. Arguably, that program may now pull in greater scores as a result of present’s absence from the summer time schedule.

ITV’s determination on “Love Island” — the broadcaster’s greatest present — comes simply days after Lygo planted the primary seeds of doubt as to this system’s summer time outing. As revealed by Variety, ITV bosses final month had been contemplating a U.Ok. model of the Mallorca-set present, in addition to a delayed August-September broadcast.

Talking throughout an Edinburgh TV Pageant-hosted digital occasion final week, Lygo stated: “Will Mallorca open its doorways to a whole lot of manufacturing folks arriving? Will there need to be a quarantine? We now have to issue all that in,” he stated.

“Additionally, what sign may or not it’s sending out if we’re doing a present the place everyone seems to be crammed collectively, slobbering over one another and the remaining of the world is advised, ‘Don’t go close to anybody within the park.’ I’m a bit uneasy about that,” stated Lygo.

Airing on digital channel ITV2, “Love Island” is one of essentially the most watched applications throughout the U.Ok. and is historically stripped throughout the broadcaster seven days every week from 9-10 p.m over June and July. The ITV Studios-produced present — which finds younger coupled-up singles looking for love and outlast each other — brings in big promoting {dollars} for the broadcaster, which pulled in an additional £eight million ($10 million) in business partnerships alone for the 2019 version.

Manufacturing on “Love Island,” which is shot in a villa on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, is believed to usually start round mid-Could, with an in depth crew bedding in at a distant location near the villa, which is rigged with cameras.