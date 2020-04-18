ITV commissions series of coronavirus self-isolation dramas from writer Jeff Pope

Filming on much-awaited dramas similar to Line of Responsibility and Stranger Issues might have floor to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, however ITV has simply commissioned a series to be shot in lockdown.

Referred to as Isolation Tales, the 4 brief dramas from Oscar-nominated writer Jeff Pope (Philomena) will probably be made whereas observing lockdown guidelines: actors and their households will movie the scenes themselves, and administrators will watch remotely.

Casting for the series hasn’t been introduced, however ITV has mentioned every 15-minute episode will probably be impressed by true tales and can “replicate life in lockdown throughout the nation”.

Pope, Gaby Chiappe (The Stage), Neil McKay (The Moorside, Applicable Grownup) and William Ivory (Torvill & Dean, Burton and Taylor) have every written one episode.

“Like everyone else, I’ve been isolating at residence, and in my case watching my spouse struggling badly with the virus. I needed to do one thing to catch the temper,” Pope mentioned.

“I knew it will be very tough to attempt to shoot dramas in these circumstances, however I felt the general public would perceive if issues have been somewhat tough and prepared, if we a minimum of had a go.”

“It’s superb that Jeff has managed to make these brief movies so shortly, to replicate the occasions we live in. These are transferring and humorous tales of isolation with an extremely gifted group on and off-screen,” mentioned ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill.

“They’re tales instructed from isolation to an viewers in isolation. It’s not typically drama might be made this shortly so large due to everybody concerned in making this occur and I hope they carry some pleasure to the viewers, in what we all know are tough occasions.”

ITV say Isolation Tales will air “within the subsequent few weeks”.

