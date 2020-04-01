ITV confirms new Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Celebrity Special

ITV has confirmed that a new celeb particular of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on Sunday 12th April.

The members within the quiz present might be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes and Welsh singer Charlotte Church, with Jeremy Clarkson returning to the presenter’s chair.

Osman is nicely referred to as one thing of a basic information aficionado thanks to his function on Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong, whereas he’s additionally the host of quiz exhibits Two Tribes and Richard Osman’s Home of Video games. He’s additionally a producer on a vary of different exhibits.

Barnes was considered one of many most interesting English footballers of his era — profitable 79 worldwide caps and profitable two league titles at Liverpool in addition to enjoying for Watford, Newcastle United and Charlton Athletic.

Church rose to fame as a youngster classical music singer and later branched into pop music, whereas she has additionally labored as a tv presenter.

All three celebrities might be aiming to win as a lot cash as potential for a charity of their selection by answering 15 a number of selection questions — up to the very best potential quantity of £1,000,000.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire initially ran from 1998-2004 with Chris Tarrant as presenter and have become one of the vital iconic quiz exhibits in British TV historical past.

It returned for a week of particular programmes in 2018 to mark the present’s 20th anniversary, with Clarkson changing Tarrant, and has since ran for a additional 4 collection.

The new celeb particular of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire will air on ITV on Sunday 12th April at 7pm. To maintain up to date with all the newest programming, try our TV Information.