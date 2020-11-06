ITV Developing ‘THE Year That Changed Britain’ COVID-19 Documentary

ITV has commissioned COVID-19 documentary “The Year That Changed Britain” with Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald directing, Selection has realized completely.

The movie will try to inform the story of the pandemic’s impression on Britain by means of the intimate private {and professional} experiences of those that lived by means of it. Producers have secured “unprecedented” entry to intensive care models throughout the nation — from the Whittington Hospital in London to the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire. The movie begins earlier than the pandemic grew to become a worldwide medical emergency and stretches by means of full lockdown, into the height of the disaster and past.

“The Year That Changed Britain,” which is a working title, is a co-production between Lawrence Elman and former BBC Storyville commissioner Nick Fraser’s Docsville Studios, Altitude Factual and Expanded Media. The movie shall be launched in U.Ok. and Irish cinemas by Altitude Movie Distribution in 2021.

Macdonald’s movie credit embody “One Day in September,” which received the Academy Award for finest documentary function, together with “Touching The Void,” “The Final King of Scotland” and the 2018 documentary about singer Whitney Houston, “Whitney.”

Producers are Lawrence Elman and Katie Buchanan. The movie is government produced by Nick Fraser with Will Clarke and Paul Sowerbutts of Altitude Media Group, Francis Hopkinson and Liz Thorburn of Expanded Media. The movie marks the primary venture for the newly fashioned Altitude Factual. “The Year That Changed Britain” is commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton Davis, factual controller, and Sue Murphy, head of factual leisure for ITV.

“As we live with the unfolding pandemic we’re enduring and adapting to how this impacts us all, this movie is essential to our comprehension of what our future will seem like,” Macdonald stated. “We’re capable of watch first hand how the panorama of our lives adjustments. It’s a pleasure to be working with Jo at ITV in addition to the staff from Docsville Studios.”

Clinton Davis stated, “This bold movie guarantees to supply a outstanding perspective on the pandemic — particularly by means of the distinctive lens of Kevin Macdonald. This shall be a very in-depth and deeply human portrait of each medics and sufferers in actual time as occasions unfolded. A landmark documentary to mark the yr that modified us all.”

Elman added, “Working with Kevin has at all times been an inspiration and he has an unbelievable intuition for story and readability of narrative. ITV and Jo Clinton-Davis have a imaginative and prescient for the way forward for function documentary movies and we’re so excited to be concerned with them to share this imaginative and prescient.”

The U.Ok. started a month-long second lockdown on Thursday. The restrictions will elevate on Dec. 2. Whereas movie and TV manufacturing are capable of proceed for probably the most half, cinemas and leisure venues have been shuttered.