ITV drama ‘The Singapore Grip’ Draws Flak For Colonialism Portrayal

“The Singapore Grip,” a brand new drama from ITV, is dealing with intense scrutiny over its depiction of colonialism, with British East and Southeast Asian media advocacy group BEATS calling the sequence “dangerous (non)illustration” and “deeply upsetting.”

Tailored from Booker Prize-winning creator J.G. Farrell’s 1978 novel by Oscar winner Christopher Hampton (“Harmful Liaisons”), “The Singapore Grip” is ready throughout World Warfare 2, and focuses on a British household residing in Singapore on the time of the Japanese invasion. It stars Luke Treadaway, David Morrissey, Jane Horrocks, Colm Meaney, Charles Dance, Elizabeth Tan and Georgia Blizzard.

The six-part sequence, produced by Mammoth Display, has drawn appreciable criticism on social media within the final week after ITV launched a trailer. In response, Canadian actor Simu Liu, who performs Marvel’s first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” tweeted in response: “No… simply…no.”

BEATS, a not-for-profit advocacy org based by British East and Southeast Asians working within the theater and display screen industries, has launched a press release relating to the present, shared completely with Selection.

“In a panorama the place our inventive industries are decimated, the Black Lives Matter motion has positioned this nation’s problematic view of its personal colonial legacy firmly beneath the microscope,” BEATS stated. “On this context, an expensively mounted TV adaptation of J.G. Farrell’s satirical novel, with colonial Singapore as its unique backdrop, is a kick within the enamel to the U.Ok.’s East and Southeast Asian group. That is particularly regarding at a time when anti-East and Southeast Asian hate crime has dramatically elevated throughout the coronavirus pandemic.”

“The tv adaptation might have taken a extra enlightened perspective consistent with the progress that has occurred within the half century for the reason that novel’s publication,” acknowledged BEATS. “As a substitute, even the cynical desperation and callous decadence of Farrell’s Caucasian characters is bled out in favor of jauntily-forced, comedic indulgence, presenting this traumatic interval of Singapore’s historical past as little greater than breezy and inconsequential.”

In response, screenwriter Christopher Hampton shared a press release with Selection, noting that “any fair-minded viewer will simply perceive that [‘The Singapore Grip’] is an assault on colonialism — and is certainly based mostly on the final of a trio of books often known as the ‘Empire Trilogy,’ which represent maybe essentially the most celebrated assault on colonialism by a British novelist within the 20th century.”

“Its very topic is presumably the best disaster to befall the British Empire throughout its decline, a catastrophe the colonists had been themselves squarely accountable for,” added Hampton.

Responding to criticism of the present’s Asian characters, the author stated, “Essentially the most sympathetic and resourceful of the central characters is a Chinese language lady, a member of the Resistance in opposition to the Japanese, who is ready to educate our hero and open his eyes to what he’s already changing into conscious of, specifically the corrupt practices and informal racism of the ruling British elite.”

Concerning the portrayal of Asian characters within the present, BEATS countered that the sequence, just like the ebook, “options just one Asian character who remotely resembles a protagonist: Vera Chiang, ‘a mysterious Chinese language refugee’ (‘Eurasian,’ based on the story, though this nuance is seemingly misplaced on ITV’s publicity division), whose principal dramatic perform is to forged a ‘spell’ over the story’s white male conscience, ‘Matthew.’ Within the first episode, her each look is introduced by keening erhu music whereas, regardless of her supposed refugee standing, she fashions impeccable cheongsams and enigmatic smiles.”

“The opposite Asian characters are merely closely accented ciphers, silent chauffeurs, unique dancers, giggly prostitutes, monosyllabic grunts and half-naked Yogis. Asian womanhood is represented as lurid temptation and subservient availability. Research have proven that sexualized, submissive stereotyping of East/Southeast Asian girls results in staggeringly excessive charges of bodily and sexual violence in opposition to them,” stated BEATS.

“{That a} public service broadcaster ought to so casually interact in this kind of dangerous (non)illustration, with no take care of its actual world penalties, is deeply upsetting,” added the org.

The historic underpinning behind the present, which can debut on ITV on Sept. 13, has its share of supporters on-line. For instance, the ebook is described by historian and screenwriter Alex von Tunzelmann (“Medici,” “Churchill”) as “a complicated, cruel and stinging satire on the British Empire and the Brits who ran it.”

Agreed. The ebook The Singapore Grip by JG Farrell is a terrific learn: a complicated, cruel and stinging satire on the British Empire and the Brits who ran it. I hope the TV adaptation does it justice! https://t.co/p9KHJ16C8x — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) September 4, 2020

Nonetheless, whereas permitting that Farrell’s novel has its place in historical past, BEATS notes that the present’s “makes an attempt to current a satirical critique of the Empire are fatally undermined by its 1970’s race and gender mores. The title references a slang phrase for a sexual method stated for use by native intercourse employees; a transparent signifier of how the novel positions the Asian facet of its story-telling.”

Different on-line commentators have additionally taken umbrage. Daniel York Loh, who is part of BEATS, posted on Twitter: “The ebook’s critique of colonialism is fatally undone by its erasure/objectification of Asian our bodies and its informal poisonous sexism. It finally ends up replicating what if [sic] makes an attempt to lambast #BoycottTheSingaporeGrip #DecoloniseUKTV #thesingaporegrip.”

In response, director Mingyu Lin posted: “For people who have defended the present as a result of the ebook is supposed to be a takedown of colonialism – personally I don’t suppose culturally colonising Singapore on your television present is an effective approach to try this. This mainly does the fashionable day equal of what it purports to denounce.”

For people who have defended the present as a result of the ebook is supposed to be a takedown of colonialism – personally I don’t suppose culturally colonising Singapore on your television present is an effective approach to try this. This mainly does the fashionable day equal of what it purports to denounce. — Mingyu Lin (@MingyuLin) September 5, 2020

Actor Siu-see Hung posted: “How are you going to justify doing this sort of colonial s**t nowadays @ITV? Focus remains to be utterly on white our bodies whereas I’ve but to see British East Asians represented in any respect on our screens. #singaporegrip”