ITV Goes Ahead with ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ Studio Audience Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (EXCLUSIVE)

U.Okay. broadcaster ITV is transferring forward with plans to shoot “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” with a stay studio viewers, regardless of the nation’s accelerating outbreak.

The choice follows a day of emergency conferences by ITV bosses, who’ve been weighing choices — together with capturing with out an viewers — for Saturday evening’s stay taping of the 123 present, which hosts greater than 200 friends and is known to be absolutely booked.

The choice was made the identical day the broadcaster despatched a memo to in-house producers stating it’s “assessing all productions” and the “most popular choice” is for producers to maneuver forward on exhibits with out audiences, in accordance with commissioning networks.

An ITV spokesperson informed Selection: “Our precedence is the well-being and security of all our folks and everybody who works with us on our exhibits and throughout our enterprise. We’re in a growing and dynamic scenario so we’re complying with the steering from Public Well being England and the World Well being Group to ensure we maintain everybody as secure and safe as attainable.

“All of our audience-handling companies are sharing the up to date recommendation from the NHS website with audiences previous to attending our exhibits and we proceed to work with them to replace recommendation as and when it adjustments.”

One of many business broadcaster’s hottest applications, “Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” is hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and shoots on the BBC Tv Centre in London. The present 16th season of the present, which debuted in late February, returned to air after a two-year hiatus following McPartlin’s drunk-driving arrest in 2018.

“Saturday Night Takeaway” accommodates each stay and pre-recorded components, and usually features a robust viewers interplay component in some unspecified time in the future throughout the present along with varied stunts, video games and superstar friends. ITV might want to additional think about its choices round easy methods to exit with “Takeaway” within the weeks forward when the coronavirus pandemic is anticipated to worsen within the U.Okay. The present’s finale is supposed to shoot at Disneyworld in Florida — a plan that’s extremely unlikely at this level.

Presently, the U.Okay. authorities has not imposed a gatherings ban, though such a directive is anticipated if the outbreak worsens.

Optimistic circumstances spiked dramatically between Thursday and Friday, with constructive circumstances rising from 590 to 798. Officers made the shock transfer Friday afternoon of delaying mayoral and native elections for one years as a result of outbreak.

In comparison with different European nations, the outbreak of coronavirus has been sluggish to succeed in the U.Okay., which has solely begun ramping up its response to the virus in earnest this week. COVID-19 has to date claimed 10 lives. Well being officers have mentioned as much as 10,000 folks might be impacted.

Broadcasters and streamers at the moment are grappling with methods to combat the outbreak. Viacom U.Okay. has required all staff to earn a living from home starting Monday, whereas Comcast-backed pay-TV operator Sky can also be trialling work-from-home measures. Amazon U.Okay. workers shall be required to earn a living from home till the top of the month, as per a directive out of the U.S. In the meantime, the BBC has opted to proceed with stay tapings with BBC Broadcasting Home nonetheless absolutely operational, whereas Netflix U.Okay. workplaces are additionally nonetheless open for enterprise.