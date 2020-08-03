ITV Granada Reports presenter Tony Morris dies aged 57

ITV Information presenter Tony Morris has died aged 57.

The broadcaster, who introduced ITV Grenada Reports within the North West, died at Bury Hospice surrounded by his daughters on Saturday.

Morris, who was recognized with kidney most cancers final yr, had introduced Granada Reports for 17 years alongside Lucy Meacock, who described him as a “nice observer of individuals an incredible listener”.

She added: “He was no doubt probably the most humble, sort and humorous individuals I’ve ever met, and he would typically make me snicker until my sides ached.

I’m so very, very unhappy and my coronary heart goes out to his daughters Nat and Becky. A smile from Tony Morris at all times brightened everybody’s day and definitely brightened up the entire of the North West for 17 years.”

The journalist, who served within the RAF earlier than starting his media profession, arrived at Granada from BBC’s North West Tonight in 2003 and helped the present turn into the primary regional information programme to win a BAFTA together with his protection of the Morecambe Bay Cockle Choosing tragedy.

The programme gained a second BAFTA in 2013 with Morris presenting, after receiving important popularity of Granada’s protection of the Unbiased Panel into the Hillsborough Catastrophe.

Morris anchored Granada Reports within the aftermath of the 2017 Manchester Bombing and after the publication of the Kirkup report into child deaths.

The presenter, who grew up in foster care in Portsmouth, was shortlisted by the Royal Tv Society within the Nations and Areas Presenter of the Yr class final yr and was a giant supporter of charities such because the Anthony Walker Basis.

ITV’s Director of Information and Present Affairs Michael Jermey described Morris as a “nice presenter with an instinctive understanding of what would curiosity his viewers”.

“He will probably be missed enormously by everybody who so loved working with him and by viewers who appreciated his heat, his incisive questioning and his dry sense of humour. Tony’s dying is a good loss to information broadcasting,” he added.

ITV Granada Reports will probably be paying tribute to Morris with a particular programme at 6pm on Monday third August.

To see what’s on proper now, keep in mind to take a look at our TV Information.