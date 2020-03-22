ITV Halts Production on Soaps ‘Coronation Street,’ ‘Emmerdale’ Due to Coronavirus Crisis

British business broadcaster ITV has halted manufacturing on the U.Okay.’s hottest scripted reveals — soaps “Coronation Road” and “Emmerdale” — due to the coronavirus disaster.

In an announcement, the corporate stated: “We’ve been doing our greatest to carry on filming, while adhering to the federal government’s newest well being tips, to guarantee we’ve episodes of each soaps airing on ITV till no less than the early summer season.

“Nevertheless, the well being and well-being of the manufacturing groups, actors, crew and their households is of paramount significance to us and we now really feel that the time has come to cease filming.”

“Coronation Road,” based mostly round a blue-collar neighborhood in Manchester, an industrial metropolis within the North-West of England, is the world’s longest-running drama serial. It lately accomplished its 10,000th episode, having debuted in 1960. “Emmerdale,” one other long-running present, is about within the Yorkshire Dales, a gorgeous rural space in North-East England. The reveals, which often entice greater than 6 million viewers every, are the most well-liked dramas within the U.Okay.