ITV Hub fills the gap left by Euro 2020 with unearthed ’96 footage

ITV Hub has unearthed archive footage of each match from Euro 1996, providing soccer followers some a lot wanted excellent news following the delay of Euro 2020 for 12 months amid the coronavirus disaster.

Euro 2020 was one in every of the many main sports activities occasions to be delayed in gentle of the pandemic, as increasingly nations round the world go into lockdown and massive gatherings are banned.

The archival footage will air on ITV Hub from Might, providing followers the probability to relive a few of the match’s most epic moments, of which there are various — it was the 12 months the Lightning Seeds launched their Three Lions anthem.

Not solely was 1996 the final time England truly made it to the Euro semifinals (a cup it’s but to assert), but it surely additionally hosted the occasion.

The broadcaster will air 31 video games from the carefully contested match, which noticed Germany beat the Czech Republic, incomes its first main title as a unified nation.

On prime of the matches on ITV Hub, ITV4 will air 5 video games that includes a few of the England group’s most memorable head to heads.

Talking of the unearthed footage, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels & Acquisitions Paul Mortimer mentioned: “Nothing brings the nation collectively like Euro fever, and with this 12 months’s match postponed to 2021, we’re giving our viewers an opportunity to relive one in every of the all-time nice sporting occasions, Euro ’96.

“Due to the ITV Hub and ITV4, there’ll be no scarcity of classic soccer classics for followers to take pleasure in over the subsequent few months.”