ITV looking to reboot Family Fortunes during lockdown

ITV is looking to reboot Family Fortunes for a particular sequence during the UK lockdown.

Deadline studies that the broadcaster is on the hunt for contemporary content material to entertain viewers during isolation, which isn’t simple when manufacturing on most tv exhibits has floor to a halt.

A quarantine version of Family Fortunes is alleged to be getting a pilot episode, which might see two households duke it out for factors from their separate properties, moderated by a number primarily based in a 3rd location.

The basic sport present challenges contestants to guess the highest solutions given in surveys of the British public, with huge money prizes up for grabs.

The sequence made its UK debut again in 1980 with Bob Monkhouse as host, however Les Dennis would quickly turn out to be the face of the present as its longest-serving presenter.

After a 4 12 months break, the sequence returned as All-Star Family Fortunes in 2006 with Vernon Kay internet hosting and superstar contestants, persevering with on this format till 2015.

Alan Carr is rumoured to be in consideration to entrance the brand new sequence, however this stays unconfirmed on the time of writing.

The comic will current Epic Gameshow on ITV someday within the spring tv season, which borrows components from Play Your Playing cards Proper, Bullseye and The Value is Proper.

