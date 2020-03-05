ITV pulls Philip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday due to coronavirus

ITV have pulled Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday from tonight’s tv schedules.

The brand new four-part collection sees the tv presenter be a part of forces with superstar visitors to provide ideas on how to make journey cash go additional.

In mild of the coronavirus outbreak in quite a few international locations world wide nonetheless, the primary episode is not going to air tonight as initially deliberate.

As an alternative, Griff’s Nice Australian Journey has been pencilled into the 8:30pm timeslot, which follows comic Griff Rhys Jones as he travels from Perth to Kalgoorie.

Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday, a follow-up to his profitable Christmas collection, shall be screened at a later date, but to be decided.

ITV has additionally modified the subject of this night’s episode of present affairs programme Tonight.

Initially, an investigation by actress Catherine Tyldesley was to present at 7:30pm, titled Weight-reduction plan: Belief Your Intestine?

However as an alternative, a special information particular in regards to the coronavirus will air, that includes broadcaster Jonathan Maitland.

The information comes because the movie and tv trade swiftly begins to adapt plans in response to the rising outbreak, essentially the most notable improvement thus far being the Bond movie No Time To Die’s dramatic transfer from April to November 2020.