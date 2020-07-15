ITV Reboots ‘The Dice’ With $1.2 Million Jackpot – Variety

U.Okay. broadcaster ITV’s BAFTA-winning gameshow “The Dice” is returning for an eighth season after a five-year hiatus, with a £1 million ($1.26 million) jackpot up for grabs.

Host Phillip Schofield will once more current the present, which sees contestants try seemingly easy duties throughout the high-pressure confines of the present’s central Perspex field. Consistent with coronavirus restrictions, the brand new 5 x 60′ sequence will see pairs of contestants participating, albeit from the identical family/family help bubble. Every pair will face off towards The Dice in a sequence of challenges with an growing quantity of prize cash.

Along with the brand new sequence, there can even be a one-off superstar particular, the place well-known names can win £250,000 ($315,000) for his or her chosen charity.

“The Dice” will likely be made by Wildcard Tv, a part of All3Media-backed Goal Media Group. All3Media Worldwide will likely be distributing the completed product and format.

The present was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of leisure commissioning for ITV, and Anna Meadows, commissioning editor for leisure at ITV. Govt producers are Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright for Wildcard Tv.

Schofield mentioned: “‘The Dice’ is such a cracking format however with the gamers now in groups and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure surroundings has simply bought harder.”

Rawcliffe added: “‘The Dice’ was a agency favourite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the prospect for gamers to compete in pairs, the stakes are even increased on this new sequence. We stay up for extra jaw-dropping moments that may have viewers shouting on the TV from the sting of their seats.”