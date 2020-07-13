ITV Series ‘Professor T’ With Ben Miller Sells Across Scandinavia – Variety

Beta Movie has pre-sold ITV’s anticipated sequence “Professor T,” starring Ben Miller and Frances De La Tour, throughout Scandinavia.

At present at script stage, “Professor T” was picked up by TV2 for Norway, free-to-air tv community TV4 for Sweden, in addition to public broadcasters YLE for Finland and DR for Denmark. The sequence, which is about on the prestigious Cambridge College, is because of begin capturing later this summer time for an anticipated supply in spring or summer time 2021.

The six-hour sequence marks Eagle Eye Drama’s first unique drama fee. The corporate was created by the crew behind the banner Walter Presents and launched final yr.

The sequence stars Miller (“Dying in Paradise”) as Jasper Tempest, a superb however brash professor of criminology with Obsessive Compulsive Dysfunction‎, and De La Tour (“Harry Potter”) as his colourful however overbearing mom Adelaide. When former pupil and present police detective Lisa Donckers (Emma Naomi) turns to him for assist, Professor T. reluctantly agrees.

“‘Professor T’ is an outstanding idea and premise for against the law sequence, and Ben Miller is the right man to deliver this good, eccentric genius to life within the superb, beautiful and quintessentially British milieu of the College of Cambridge,” mentioned Walter Presents co-founder and Eagle Eye CEO Walter Iuzzolino.

“This multi-territory deal means the ITV sequence will discover a residence on a number of the most prestigious, commercially profitable and culturally influential broadcasters throughout the Nordic international locations. As a large fan of their output over time,” added Iuzzolino.

The sequence was produced in affiliation with Belgian banners Caviar and Demensen. It’s supported by Display screen Flanders and the Belgian tax shelter.