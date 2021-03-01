ITV Studios Acquires Denmark’s Apple Tree Productions

ITV Studios has acquired a controlling stake in Apple Tree Productions, the Danish manufacturing outfit based by BAFTA-winning producer Piv Bernth.

ITV Studios beforehand had a 25% stake within the enterprise, which has now risen to 51%. Apple Tree will now be a part of ITV Studios’ worldwide manufacturing group with bases in 12 nations, beneath managing director Lisa Perrin.

Bernth is without doubt one of the pioneers of the globally in style Nordic noir style, having produced iconic exhibits like “The Killing” and “The Bridge.” Lars Hermann, producer and former deputy head of drama at Danish broadcaster DR, co-founded Apple Tree in 2017 with Bernth.

“Increasing the worldwide scripted footprint is essential to ITV Studios and this acquisition couldn’t be at a greater time with Piv and Lars producing among the greatest scripted content material on the earth proper now,” stated Perrin.

Reveals produced by Apple Tree embody Netflix supernatural thriller “Equinox.” Pre-production can also be underway on a six-part TV adaptation of Kerstin Ekman’s award-winning crime novel “Blackwater,” from the corporate’s Swedish arm for SVT in Sweden and ARD in Germany. By way of ITV Studios, the drama has pre-sold to DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland and RUV in Iceland. ITV Studios will proceed dealing with worldwide distribution for Apple Tree.

The Apple Tree producers’ workforce contains Dorthe Riis Lauridsen, Cathrine Skotte and Mathias Bruunshøj Jakobsen.

Bernth and Hermann stated: “We’re so excited to be a more in-depth a part of the ITV Studios household. Working with them for the previous three years has been extraordinarily inspiring and rewarding. We hope that we, nearer collectively now, can merge all our greatest efforts and make Scandinavian and worldwide drama to viewers everywhere in the world.”

Julian Bellamy, managing director, ITV Studios added: “The worldwide urge for food for the Nordics’ very distinctive model of storytelling has grown and grown, each inside Denmark itself in addition to globally, Piv, Lars and the workforce at Apple Tree Productions, have a incredible popularity for bringing prime quality, premium drama to the display watched by Danish viewers in addition to a worldwide viewers. I’m trying ahead to the following chapter for ITV Studios and Apple Tree Productions.”