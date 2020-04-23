ITV will air a Captain Tom Moore special on VE Day

British Military veteran Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation final week when he raised greater than £28 million for the NHS by strolling 100 lengths of his backyard on the age of 99 – and now ITV has commissioned a documentary about his position in World Conflict II to be proven on VE Day (eighth Could).

Moore will regale viewers with the story of his service in Burma throughout the battle in a half-hour programme titled Captain Tom’s Conflict, set to be broadcast on VE Day – a week after he turns 100 years outdated.

He will share his personal reminiscences of the brutal marketing campaign, which noticed a million Allied troops from 40 nations tried to repel the invading forces of Imperial Japan from 1941-1944.

ITV commissions Captain Tom’s Conflict Captain Tom Moore, Britain’s new nationwide treasure, will inform the story of his half in World Conflict II for a new ITV documentary to be proven on VE Day. https://t.co/HgbwCfEEr1 pic.twitter.com/8CbuWbUFvz — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) April 23, 2020

In accordance with ITV, Moore will honour, “the troopers who fought in what has since develop into recognized, with a lot focus on the European battlefront and on VE Day, as ‘The Forgotten Conflict.’”

The Yorkshireman hopes to attract extra consideration to the marketing campaign in what’s now often called Myanmar, whereas the programme will additionally embrace contributions from his daughters Lucy and Hannah.

ITV’s controller of present affairs Tom Giles, who commissioned the programme, mentioned, “Captain Tom’s Conflict will shed gentle on a marketing campaign which comparatively goes unmentioned however through which our troops suffered unthinkable hardship and tens of 1000’s of British troopers fought and died.

“Listening to this from Captain Tom Moore, who fought in Burma, means we will discover out a lot extra in regards to the man who has performed a lot to boost our spirits presently and the expertise he and plenty of others confronted throughout World Conflict Two on an event once we rightly come collectively to thank them for his or her sacrifice.”

This week Captain Moore was honoured with a Satisfaction of Britain Award for his fundraising efforts, with Carol Vorderman revealing the information to him on Good Morning Britain.

Accepting the award, he mentioned, “That may be very superb, it’s troublesome to me to imagine issues like that – it’s a essential award I can’t be extra proud to be in a place to obtain it from you.

“I thank all of the individuals who nominated me for this award, I’m very, very humbled to be receiving such a magnificent award.”

Captain Tom’s Conflict will air on ITV on VE day. Should you’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV Information.