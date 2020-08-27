ITV2 announces new dating show The Cabins

ITV has revealed a model new dating show, which is able to problem two singletons to maneuver in with one another… on the primary date.

In a world more and more dominated by texting, social media and dating apps, this collection challenges its contributors to take time away from their screens and deal with attending to know their potential companions.

They are going to instantly transfer in to an opulent log cabin collectively, full with a sizzling tub and exquisite surroundings, positioned someplace within the British countryside.

Towards this romantic backdrop, they’ll have loads of time to get to know one another, however will they like what they uncover? Anticipate reactions to range wildly from heartfelt declarations of affection to some excruciatingly awkward silences.

Viewers will have the ability to comply with all of the antics as they unfold, watching sparks fly as new love blossoms or witnessing the flame flicker out as troublesome conversations take over.

After 24 hours of one another’s firm, the couple then need to resolve whether or not they want to spend extra time collectively or name it a day and stroll away.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions stated: “This can be a improbable new format which challenges younger individuals to delete the apps and try to date face-to-face, with no distractions.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who can have entrance row seats, eavesdropping on our {couples} as they try to seek out real love.”

Primarily based on an ITV format, worldwide variations of the collection have already been produced, proving notably well-liked within the Netherlands, which has already seen greater than 200 episodes underneath the title Let Love Rule.

ITV2 is a pure match for The Cabins, as the house of dating juggernaut Love Island and its spin-off Love Island: Australia, which concluded final month.

Casting is at the moment underway for The Cabins. To use, e mail [email protected]

