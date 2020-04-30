ITV2’s Plebs will end with a feature-length special

ITV 2’s comedy Plebs will end with a feature-length special as a substitute of returning for a sixth collection.

Chatting with The Solar in regards to the special’s plot, the sitcom’s director Sam Leifer stated: “After 5 collection, we wished to exit with a bang. So we’re sending the plebs off to affix the military.

“Unsurprisingly, they received’t cowl themselves in glory or return as conquering heroes.

“Personally, I’m trying ahead to watching Tom [Rosenthal] crawling on his fingers and knees via the mud.”

Plebs, which first aired on ITV2 in 2013, follows Marcus (Tom Rosenthal), his slave Grumio (Ryan Sampson) and, within the latest collection, Jason (Jonathan Pointing), as they go about life in Historic Rome.

Through the collection’ five-season run, Plebs has received some coveted awards, together with the Royal Tv Society Award for Finest Scripted Comedy and a British Comedy Award.

Sequence 5 aired late final 12 months, and whereas the feature-length episode was as a consequence of be filmed this summer time, it appears manufacturing could also be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with The Solar. It’s unclear at this stage when the finale episode would possibly hit the small display.