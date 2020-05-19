ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign unites celebs including Ant and Dec for epic video call

A choice of the UK’s hottest tv stars have joined forces for a brand new brief movie to mark the start of Psychological Well being Consciousness Week.

Billed the “most well-known video call ever,” the epic chat will air tonight on ITV as a part of the broadcaster’s Britain Get Talking campaign, which inspires the general public to get in contact with mates, family members and colleagues on this troublesome time.

The movie lists examples of individuals to achieve out to, equivalent to “the aged uncle or aunt who’s self-isolating, the quiet man at work you see every so often, the outdated pal you’ve by some means misplaced contact with or those that reside alone”.

“As a result of those not anticipating your call might be those who want it most. Present a pal you’re pondering of them,” it says.

Among the many star-studded line-up concerned with this new video are presenting duo Ant and Dec.

Ant stated: “We’re big supporters of ITV’s Britain Get Talking 2020 campaign which has been highlighting the significance of individuals connecting, much more so now than ever. It’s unimaginable that on account of the campaign greater than 6 million individuals have gotten in contact with somebody to this point.”

Dec added: “So for this Psychological Well being Consciousness Week, we’re stepping it up one other notch and asking individuals to achieve out past their quick household and shut mates. Who may you attain out to who may actually recognize it? Britain, let’s maintain speaking.”

Alongside them, count on appearances from different recognisable faces including Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, will.i.am, David Walliams, Gordon Ramsay, Harry Redknapp, Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, Jim Carter, Jason Watkins, Julie Etchingham, John Barnes, Lorraine Kelly, Maggie Alphonsi MBE, Anna Friel, Emma Willis, Charlene White, Tinie Tempah, Davina McCall and Sheila Hancock.

The movie will debut tonight on ITV and STV simply earlier than 9pm, in the course of the advert break main into Harry’s Heroes: Euro Having a Snort.

