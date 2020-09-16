ITV’s ‘Coronation Road’ Cast Member Gets Coronavirus, Shoot Resumes

Manufacturing on long-running ITV cleaning soap “Coronation Road” was quickly disrupted after a solid member examined constructive for coronavirus, however taking pictures has now resumed.

The disruption occurred on the finish of final week, however resumed on Monday, with the solid saved aside with the usage of two-meter-long sticks.

“We are able to affirm a member of the ‘Coronation Road’ crew has examined constructive for coronavirus,” an ITV spokesperson informed Selection. “The protocols we have now in place for such an eventuality have been applied and the person is now self-isolating at residence.”

The id of the crew member has not been disclosed.

“Though we don’t imagine anybody has been inside [2 meters] of the person, as a precaution, the manufacturing crew who had been working with the person have been notified,” the spokesperson added. “In line with well being and security steerage, we have now additionally undertaken an intensive clear of contact factors within the cohort space the place the person was working and areas of the constructing they visited.”

“We imagine the state of affairs has been contained and filming continued on Monday.”

“Coronation Road” remained on air throughout lockdown and resumed taking pictures with COVID-safe protocols in Could at ITV’s studio amenities close to Manchester.

Nonetheless, the variety of new circumstances within the U.Okay. have seen a resurgence within the final month with some 3,000 being recorded each day. There are a number of geographic areas of concern famous by the federal government, a few of that are close to Manchester.

Total, nevertheless, the U.Okay. is returning to a semblance of manufacturing normality with new tasks commencing and current ones restarting with COVID-19 measures in place. The insurance coverage business doesn’t cowl the pandemic, and the one cowl is a $647 million authorities fund for movie and TV manufacturing.