ITV’s ‘Masked Singer’ Season Two Wraps Filming

The U.Okay. version of “The Masked Singer” has wrapped filming on season two and is now in submit manufacturing, Selection can reveal.

Produced by Argonon-backed Bandicoot TV, the hit singing competitors debuted on ITV in January and drew a completely consolidated viewers of 6.6 million (32% share). Cameras rolled on the present in September at Bovingdon Studios, simply exterior London.

Whereas there have been considerations round how “The Masked Singer” would navigate manufacturing through the pandemic, the present is believed to have been among the many first leisure packages allowed to movie with a reside viewers in place submit lockdown. The manufacturing crossed the end line simply in time, because the U.Okay. is poised to face a contemporary set of COVID-19 restrictions within the coming days, although it’s nonetheless unclear to what extent movie and TV manufacturing shall be impacted.

“The Masked Singer” premiered on ITV on Jan. 4 and ran for eight weeks, with former Ladies Aloud group member Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee) successful the competitors. Whereas actor Ken Jeong, who options within the Fox competitors, was signed as much as reprise his position on the U.Okay. judges panel, journey restrictions because of coronavirus noticed him changed with British comic Mo Gilligan.

Elsewhere, Argonon has additionally wrapped manufacturing on Leopard Photos’ “Worzel Gummidge.” The hour-long program, commissioned by the BBC and entitled “Saucy Nancy,” was one of many first main U.Okay. dramas to enter manufacturing after lockdown.

Supply is predicted earlier than Christmas. Whereas the broadcaster has but to agency up its all-important vacation schedule, there’s a powerful risk “Worzel Gummidge” may function. Based mostly on the books by Barbara Euphan Todd, “Worzel Gummidge” — which first debuted final Christmas — is produced by Leopard Photos partnering with Treasure Trove Productions and Lola Leisure for BBC One. “The Workplace” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Mackenzie Criminal scripted and directed the drama, and in addition stars as Worzel.

The forged additionally contains Shirley Henderson (“Harry Potter”) as Saucy Nancy and Vanessa Redgrave (“The Thirteenth Tales”).

Elsewhere, Argonon seems to additional increase into the U.S. by way of Leopard USA, producers of HGTV’s “Home Hunters Worldwide.” The manufacturing firm has struck a number of paid growth offers for true crime initiatives, docuseries and codecs with networks together with Freeform, Lifetime and Oprah Winfrey Community (OWN). Lindsay Schwartz lately boarded the corporate as chief artistic officer, primarily based on the West Coast, and Mitchell Parness is about to affix Schwartz as director of growth.

James Burstall, CEO of Argonon, stated: “With over 150 hours of packages in manufacturing or post-production throughout the second half of this yr, we’re cautiously optimistic concerning the artistic sector in 2021. The good groups at Leopard Photos and Bandicoot TV have produced rigorous and intensive protocols to make sure that protected manufacturing may efficiently proceed throughout our excessive finish scripted and leisure initiatives.

“Within the U.S., Leopard USA’s new slate of initiatives in paid growth underlines our ambition to considerably develop our content material footprint and work with new companions in North America.”