In September 2001, an episode of Chris Tarrant’s ITV quiz present Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? was filmed – and it basically modified the lives of lots of the individuals concerned. That’s not simply because Main Charles Ingram received the £1 million prize, however as a result of the ‘Coughing Main’ was then accused and convicted of cheating: of working with spouse Diana Ingram and confederate Tecwen Whittock to sport the system.

The true-life story is now the topic of a brand new three-part ITV drama known as Quiz, which stars Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford.

However what occurred after the headline-grabbing court docket case wrapped up in 2003? Right here’s what we all know…

The place are Charles and Diana Ingram now?

Charles and Diana Ingram (performed by Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford) had been discovered responsible in April 2003. They had been every fined £15,000 and ordered to pay £10,000 prices, and had been sentenced to 18 months in jail – suspended for 2 years.

The couple, who’ve three youngsters, have at all times maintained their innocence. However the years since their conviction have been a tough experience.

Quiz author James Graham instructed us: “They misplaced their popularity, the Main was kicked out of the military, they went bankrupt I believe – I believe now they’ve been made bankrupt 4 instances.”

And Sian Clifford, who performs Diana, added: “You don’t must dig very deep to search out out what occurred to them. I imply, they had been persecuted and harassed by the press but additionally by the general public, their pet animals had been all attacked, their canine was killed, I imply it’s fairly ugly. Their youngsters had been bullied a lot they had take them out of college.”

Issues had been troublesome within the years after the trial, with Main Charles Ingram dropping his military job.

For no matter purpose, the couple rapidly signed up for a rash of TV and actuality present appearances: in 2003 they did Movie star Spouse Swap, adopted by Hell’s Kitchen, Movie star Poker Membership, and Movie star Concern Issue UK.

The final time they had been seen on display was in a 2006 “Movie star {Couples} Version” of The Weakest Hyperlink. That very same 12 months, Charles instructed Jon Ronson by e mail that “we are in determined straits.”

These days, Diana makes and sells jewelry at native markets and on-line. She writes on her web site: “I provide unique collections of beautiful Murano glass necklaces, bracelets and earrings, and a diversifying assortment of crystals, gold and pearl jewelry for formal, casual and on a regular basis put on.”

What did Tecwen Whittock do subsequent?

Father-of-four Tecwen Whittock was 53 when he was convicted for his function within the ‘conspiracy’. He acquired a 12-month sentence, suspended for 2 years, and was fined £10,000 with £7,500 prices.

Whittock (performed within the drama by Michael Jibson) was a enterprise lecturer who had labored at Pontypridd School in Wales for 25 years, however due to the scandal he was dealing with a disciplinary listening to – and give up his job earlier than the assembly occurred.

In 2003, after placing his home up on the market, he stated: “I may sit right here for the following 12 months or two fairly simply with none cash issues. However my pension will not be as a result of begin till I’m 60 and clearly I’ve obtained to search out different sources of earnings till then.

“If I needed to I may go and signal on unemployed, however I’ve labored since I left college and I’ve by no means been unemployed. I’m doing numerous issues together with after-dinner talking and writing a ebook, as a result of clearly there’s my facet of the story to inform.”

Whittock didn’t go on to publish a ebook, and it’s very exhausting to search out any latest info. He could be round 70 years previous now.

What has Chris Tarrant completed since?

Chris Tarrant (performed within the drama by Michael Sheen) continued to current Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? till the quiz present led to 2014. It was revived in 2018, however this time with Jeremy Clarkson as host.

In recent times, the 73-year-old has introduced a wide range of TV reveals about railways embody the documentary sequence ‘Chris Tarrant: Excessive Railways’ – the newest editions of which are “The Practice in Spain” and “Conquering the Alps”. He additionally continues to look as a visitor on TV chat reveals and radio speak reveals.

Quiz airs on ITV from Monday 13th April to Wednesday 15th April every single day at 9pm. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.