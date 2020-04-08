ITV’s Quiz gets podcast spin-off taking you behind the scenes

ITV’s much-anticipated Quiz will get a podcast spin-off explaining how the formidable drama was produced.

Quiz reveals the story of Charles and Diana Ingram, who infamously cheated their option to the prime prize on Who Desires to Be a Millionaire?

The three-part collection will discover how the plan was hatched and the subsequent trial at Southwark Crown Courtroom in 2003.

The tv present will likely be accompanied by a brand new podcast titled Remaining Reply, taking viewers behind the scenes to discover how the occasions had been recreated and the ethical challenges of retelling such a widely known story.

Every episode will likely be accessible on podcast suppliers instantly after Quiz finishes airing on ITV, permitting viewers to dive straight in whereas the present stays contemporary of their minds.

The primary episode of Remaining Reply will separate the truth from the fiction in ITV’s Quiz, in addition to exploring Michael Sheen’s transformation into presenter Chris Tarrant and the degree of the Ingrams’ involvement in the present.

The second episode will delve into how the crew behind Quiz had been in a position to recreate the appear and feel of 2001’s Who Desires to Be a Millionaire, proper all the way down to the wonderful particulars.

The ultimate episode will have a look at the Ingrams’ trial by each the media and the courtroom, in addition to how the coughing scandal modified Who Desires to Be a Millionaire eternally.

The podcast will likely be offered by author James Graham and producers Dan Winch and Alice Pearse.

Quiz stars Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Sian Clifford (Fleabag) and Micheal Sheen (Good Omens).

Quiz airs on ITV at 9pm on Monday 13th April. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.