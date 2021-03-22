General News

ITZY Announces April Comeback + Drops 1st Teaser

March 22, 2021
Mark your calendars: ITZY is lastly making their return!

On March 22 at midnight KST, ITZY formally introduced that they’d be making a comeback subsequent month.

In accordance with the group’s newly launched comeback poster, ITZY will probably be returning with “Guess Who” on April 30 at 1 p.m. KST.

ITZY, who simply launched their new fan track “MIDZY” this week, final made a comeback in August with “Not Shy“—that means that their upcoming launch will mark their first comeback in over eight months.

Are you excited for ITZY’s return? What sort of idea would you wish to see from them for this comeback? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

