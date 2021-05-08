ITZY Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With “GUESS WHO”

ITZY is soaring to new heights with their latest mini album!

According to Hanteo Chart, ITZY has achieved their highest first-week sales to date with their new mini album “GUESS WHO.”

“GUESS WHO,” which was released on April 30, sold 200,130 copies in its first week—breaking ITZY’s previous first-week sales record of 144,355 set by their previous mini album “Not Shy.”

ITZY’s new title track “Mafia in the Morning” also set a new personal record for the group on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, where it reached No. 56 on the daily chart for May 3 to become the group’s highest-charting song to date.

Congratulations to ITZY on their successful comeback!

